Tom Holland appears to confirm romance with Nadia Parkes

Tom Holland appears to have confirmed his romance with rumoured girlfriend Nadia Parkes.

The Spider-Man star, 24, shared a photo of the actress on his Instagram page, in which she is wearing a black face mask and a white cropped top.

Holland did not tag Parkes but she shared photos of herself in the same outfit at the same time.

The couple have reportedly been dating for several months and have been quarantining together.

Parkes’s friend Sophie Turner, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Joe Jonas, commented on her post, writing: “Fittttttyyyyyyyyyyy.”

Holland has previously been linked to his childhood friend Olivia Bolton and his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, although the actors have always maintained they are just friends.

Parkes most recently starred in period drama The Spanish Princess, playing Rosa de Vargas.

She also played Claire Clairmont in Doctor Who episode The Haunting Of Villa Diodati earlier this year.

The actress will next be seen in the TV series Domina.

