Tom Hardy’s Venom sequel latest Hollywood blockbuster to be delayed

Tom Hardy’s Venom sequel has become the latest Hollywood blockbuster to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, a follow-up to 2018 box office smash Venom, will now launch on June 25, 2021, Sony said.

It was originally set to arrive in cinemas in October of this year.

Tom Hardy's Venom sequel has been delayed, studio Sony announced (Ian West/PA)

Tom Hardy's Venom sequel has been delayed, studio Sony announced (Ian West/PA)

Sony has now moved almost all of its major releases from 2020.

It previously announced vampire superhero film Morbius, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Tom Holland’s video game adaptation Uncharted will all arrive next year.

Hollywood is reeling from the fallout of the pandemic, which has closed cinemas around the globe and caused havoc in the entertainment world.

Some experts predict the final cost to the industry could run into the tens of billions of pounds.

On Monday, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman was delayed by four months to October 2021 as part of a wider reshuffle by Warner Bros.

Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints Of Newark and superhero movies The Flash and Shazam 2 also had their release dates changed, as did Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic.

That film, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, has been delayed by a month to November 2021.

And King Richard, a sport drama about the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, will now be released in November 2021, a delay of a year.

Other major releases to be delayed include James Bond film No Time To Die, Disney’s blockbuster remake of Mulan and Top Gun: Maverick.

