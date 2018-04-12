Entertainment Movies

Thursday 12 April 2018

Tom Hardy is totally unrecognisable after dramatic transformation for new film

The actor has been transformed into mob boss Al Capone.

By Kerri-Ann Roper, Press Association Entertainment Editor

Actor Tom Hardy has shared a look at his drastic transformation for his latest role playing mob boss Al Capone.

Hardy, 40, has been filming Fonzo, a biopic about Capone being directed by Fantastic Four’s Josh Trank.

Mega awkward character misstep 👀

A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on

Alongside a photograph of himself in character posted on Instagram, he wrote: “Mega awkward character misstep.”

The Taboo actor followed the post with a snap of himself and some of the film’s crew, believed to be the hair and make-up artists.

He captioned the picture: “Audrey and Jay Make up legends.”

The film will also star Matt Dillon, Linda Cardellini and Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan.

Read more: Tom Hardy busts some rhymes as rap mixtape from 1999 surfaces online

Press Association

