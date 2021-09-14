| 14.3°C Dublin

Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis attend London screening of new Venom film

The film will be released next month.

Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis (Ian West/PA) Expand

By Tom Horton, PA

Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis have been pictured together on the red carpet at a screening of their new film Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

A fan screening of the film, which will open in UK cinemas next month, took place in central London on Tuesday evening.

The film’s release date has been pushed back multiple times because of the pandemic.

Tom Hardy (Ian West/PA) Expand

The Revenant star Hardy, who was pictured arriving at the screening with a dog, reprised his role as journalist Eddie Brock in the new Venom film.

The reporter is the host of an alien symbiote that gives him superpowers.

Andy Serkis, alongside his wife Lorraine and daughter Ruby (Ian West/PA) Expand

Serkis, who directed the film, was pictured at the screening with his wife Lorraine and daughter Ruby.

The film also stars Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, Venom’s nemesis.

Ozwald Boateng (Ian West/PA) Expand

Fashion designer Ozwald Boateng was also pictured at the screening, along with BBC Radio 1 presenter Vick Hope.

The new release is a sequel to 2018 box office hit Venom.

Vick Hope (Ian West/PA) Expand

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be in UK cinemas from October 15.

