Tom Hanks is to receive a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes, it has been announced.

Tom Hanks is to receive a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes, it has been announced.

Tom Hanks to receive lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes

The Hollywood actor, among the most successful of his generation, will be honoured with the Cecil B DeMille Award, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said.

The gong is handed out each year for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment”, with previous honourees including Sir Sean Connery, Al Pacino and Steven Spielberg.

Tom Hanks is to receive a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes (Ian West/PA)

Last year, Jeff Bridges took home the prize.

Speaking about Hanks, HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said: “For more than three decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire.

“As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he’s equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director.

“We’re honoured to include Mr Hanks with such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Martin Scorsese and Barbra Streisand to name a few.”

Hanks, 63, is one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful actors ever.

In 1995, he won back-to-back best actor Oscars, for 1993’s Philadelphia and 1994’s Forrest Gump, becoming only the second male to do so, with Spencer Tracy the other.

California-born Hanks is also known for voicing Sheriff Woody in the Toy Story film series and roles in Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can and The Terminal.

His next film will see him star as beloved US children’s TV presenter Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood.

The 76th Golden Globes will take place on January 5.

PA Media