Tom Hanks says he felt ‘rotten’ while he had coronavirus

Tom Hanks was diagnosed with Covid-19 in March

Tom Hanks has said that he and his wife Rita Wilson felt “rotten” while they had coronavirus as he urged people to social distance.

The Hollywood actor told NBC’s Today programme that people have a duty to do the “simple things” which will help stop the virus from spreading.

The actor was diagnosed with Covid-19 while he was in Australia in March.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who also had coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who also had coronavirus

He said: “I don’t want to dismiss our symptoms, we felt rotten.

“I had body aches, crippling, crackling body aches.”

He urged people to take the responsibility of social distancing seriously.

“There’s a darkness on the edge of town here, folks, and let’s not confuse the fact it is killing people,” he said.

He added: “The idea of doing one’s part, this should be so simple.

“Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands.

“That alone means you are contributing to the betterment of your house, your work, your town, your society as a whole.”

