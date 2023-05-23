Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson attend premiere of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City

Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson attending the premiere for Asteroid City (Doug Peters/PA)

Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson were among the stars attending the premiere of Wes Anderson’s latest film.

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Hanks, 66, appeared on Tuesday at the 76th Cannes Film Festival alongside his wife of 35 years, actress and producer Rita Wilson as she wore a black dress and cape.

Forrest Gump actor Hanks is starring in the latest project from director Anderson – who is behind the films Rushmore, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Fantastic Mr Fox – called Asteroid City.

Bryan Cranston, Maya Hawke, director Wes Anderson, Adrien Brody, Scarlett Johansson, Matt Dillon and Damien Bonnard attending the premiere for Asteroid City (Doug Peters/PA)

The sci-fi homage is described as taking place in a fictional American desert town in 1955 where a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention becomes “spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events”.

Black Widow actress Johansson – who was at Cannes with her husband Colin Jost, a comedian who appears on Saturday Night Live – wore a pink dress with white straps.

Also on the red carpet was Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and his wife, actress Robin Dearden – who was dressed in V-neck chic white gown.

Fan Bingbing and Maye Musk (Doug Peters/PA)

Other stars also appearing included The Pianist actor Adrien Brody, Westworld star Jeffrey Wright and Inventing Anna actress Julia Garner, There’s Something About Mary’s Matt Dillon, Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, model Maye Musk and The Office star Steve Carell.

Homeland actor Rupert Friend, pictured in a white jacket and black bowtie, also attended alongside his athlete wife Aimee Mullins – who was wearing a red shimmery dress.

Asteroid City is in select cinemas from June 16 and in more places from June 23.