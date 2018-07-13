Tom Cruise star attraction at Mission: Impossible premiere

Tom Cruise will be the star attraction when he returns to the capital for the premiere of his latest Mission: Impossible film.

Tom Cruise will be the star attraction when he returns to the capital for the premiere of his latest Mission: Impossible film.

The actor is due to arrive earlier than co-stars Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Cavill at London’s BFI Imax in order to greet as many fans as possible.

Cruise reprises his role of Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which was partly filmed in London and was where he broke his ankle while filming a high octane stunt which involved him jumping between buildings.

That impact? No joke. #MissionImpossible A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Jun 18, 2018 at 12:09pm PDT

Cavill, best known for playing Superman in Man Of Steel, Batman v Superman and Justice League, joins the cast as August Walker in the sixth instalment in the action franchise.

Also new to the bill is Angela Bassett and The Crown star Kirby, while Sean Harris returns as villain Solomon Lane, who was captured at the end of Rogue Nation.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is due to be released in UK cinemas on July 25.

Press Association