Tom Cruise sends message of support to George Clooney after motorbike accident

Tom Cruise has sent a message of support to his fellow A-lister George Clooney following the former ER star’s motorcycle accident.

Clooney, 57, was taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in Sardinia, Italy, on Tuesday. He was later released and is expected to make a full recovery.

Speaking to Access at the world premiere of Mission: Impossible – Fallout in Paris, Cruise, 56, playfully told Clooney “be careful, be careful, man!” when asked if he had any advice.

George Clooney was injured in Italy (Ian West/PA)

Cruise added: “He’s great on a motorcycle and I hope he’s OK. I really, George, I didn’t know until I was here but I hope you’re OK buddy.”

The Minority Report star is himself a big motorcycle fan and was asked if Clooney’s accident had made him think twice about his bike.

He said: “Never, no never. The bike will retire me, I won’t retire the bike.”

Clooney is in Sardinia filming Catch 22, a TV adaptation of Joseph Heller’s book of the same name.

The miniseries will be his first television role since 2009, when he made his last appearance as Dr Doug Ross on ER.

Press Association