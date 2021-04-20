Tom Cruise pictured on set in the North York Moors

Tom Cruise waves to onlookers as he walks to the set of his latest project (Danny Lawson/PA)

Tom Cruise waved to members of the public as he filmed scenes at a heritage railway in North Yorkshire.

The Hollywood star, 58, was flanked by an entourage as he made his way across the set on Tuesday – wearing a face mask, navy blue roll-neck sweater, trousers and boots.

Hundreds of crew were seen setting up for filming in the village of Levisham on the North York Moors near Pickering, which appeared to involve the use of a modified train and tracks.

Cruise was seen clambering on top of a carriage while apparently filming a stunt.

He had earlier arrived on a helicopter, and a logistics base has been set up some 20 minutes away from the film set.

The actor has been working on a new Mission: Impossible film, reprising the role of spy Ethan Hunt.

Production of Mission: Impossible 7, from Paramount Pictures, has been disrupted by the pandemic.

