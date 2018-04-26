Tom Cruise ‘honoured’ by pioneer prize

The Mission: Impossible star collected the prize from the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation at CinemaCon, a convention for cinema owners.

He shared a photograph of himself smiling on Instagram as he held the large award.

He captioned the photo: “It was an honor to be recognized at #CinemaCon last night with the Pioneer of the Year award by the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation – an organization that does so much for so many.”