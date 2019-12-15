Tom Cruise gives fans a peek at Top Gun sequel

Tom Cruise has given fans a peek at the eagerly awaited Top Gun sequel.

The Hollywood star shared the poster for Top Gun: Maverick on Twitter ahead of the release of a new trailer.

It shows him leaning up against his plane while watching other jets in the sky above him.

“Feel the need. Trailer tomorrow,” wrote Cruise.

The action movie sequel is being released in 2020, 34 years after the 1986 original.

Cruise, 57, is reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

Maverick is a flight instructor at the Top Gun school and guides the son of Goose from the original film to be the pilot his father was.

Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the sequel, which also stars Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman and Charles Parnell.

Val Kilmer (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Kilmer also shared the poster on Twitter, writing: “It may be ‘ice’ cold outside, though maybe this will warm you up.

“Finally get to share this @TopGunMovie poster.

“Even better, a new trailer… Tomorrow! #youcanbemywingman.”

A teaser trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was unveiled earlier this year.

The film is set to be released in June 2020.

PA Media