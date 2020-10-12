Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell film Mission: Impossible on streets of Rome

| 12.4°C Dublin
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell have been seen filming the new Mission: Impossible movie on the streets of Rome.
Cruise reprises his role of Ethan Hunt in the blockbuster, while Atwell is a new addition to the cast for the seventh instalment.
Cruise could be seen emerging from a crashed Italian police car as he filmed a scene under the watchful eye of director Christopher McQuarrie.
He could also be seen dressed in grey trousers and a grey waistcoat, holding a hand up as he kept hold of Atwell, who was dressed in a white shirt and black trousers.
In between takes Cruise waved to the crowds that had assembled to watch the production.
At one point he used his hands to make a heart sign to fans.
The movie has already been filming in the UK and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden spoke to Cruise about how the production would be able to continue over the summer.
Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire is among the locations for filming on both Mission: Impossible 7 and 8.
PA Media