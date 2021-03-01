Tina Fey and Amy Poehler nod to pandemic in Golden Globes opening

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler joked about the pandemic and the lack of diversity among Golden Globes voters as they opened a largely virtual ceremony.

The comedians hosted together for a fourth time but in a break from previous years did so from separate coasts.

Fey was live from the Rainbow Room at the Rockefeller Centre in New York while Poehler presented from the ceremony’s usual home at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The audience inside the venues was made up of essential workers, with the nominees appearing virtually from around the world.

Opening the show, the hosts joked “welcome to the Hunger Games”.

They also addressed the controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) – the group of journalists who vote to decide Golden Globe winners – and its lack of diversity.

The Los Angeles Times reported none of the 87 members is black. Fey said that while “we all know that awards shows are stupid,” even “with stupid things inclusivity is important”.

She added: “You gotta change that. So here’s to changing it.”

There was quickly a reprieve of sorts for the HFPA. The first two awards of the night when to black performers.

Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor in a drama film for playing Black Panther Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah.

Viewers were initially left in the dark over what he said in his acceptance speech, with technical issues leaving the actor without sound.

“You’re doing me dirty,” the British star said when he eventually returned.

He thanked his family and said “it takes a village to raise a film” and praised director Shaka King, as well as the production team behind the film and his co-stars.

“We’re here to give ’til we’re empty”, Kaluuya said, quoting late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

He said he gave everything to the film and reserved praise for Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton, who he played in Judas And The Black Messiah.

There was soon further joy for another black Briton. John Boyega won best performance by an actor in a TV supporting role for Small Axe.

