Timothee Chalamet stars in first look at new adaptation of Dune

Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson look out across an arid landscape in the first-look photos for the new version of Dune.

The Call Me By Your Name star takes on the role of Paul Atreides in the new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family, who leaves the comfortable life he knows for a desolate, dangerous mining planet known as Arrakis, where he is entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

The story will be told over the course of two new films.

Director Denis Villeneuve told Vanity Fair: “I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie.

“The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.”

The film also stars Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin and Oscar Isaac.

A 1984 version, directed by David Lynch, starred Kyle MacLachlan in Chalamet’s role.

Chalamet also shared a photo from the set, of him walking along a beach surrounded by flying objects.

He told the magazine: “The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that, in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero’s journey of sorts.

“He thinks he’s going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that.”

Ferguson plays Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica Atreides, while Isaac plays his father, Duke Leto.

The release date for Dune, which is due out in the UK in December, has not be shifted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Blade Runner 2049 film-maker Villeneuve said: “Dune was made by people from all over the world. Many of these people are like family to me, and they’re very much in my thoughts.

“I’m so proud to showcase their hard work. I look forward to a time when we can all get together again as Dune was made to be seen on the big screen.”

PA Media