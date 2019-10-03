Entertainment Movies

Thursday 3 October 2019

Timothee Chalamet rocks glittered hoodie for The King red carpet

The regal drama also stars Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson and Lily-Rose Depp.

Timothee Chalamet lit up the London Film Festival by wearing a glittered hoodie for the premiere of his latest film The King (Ian West/PA)
Timothee Chalamet lit up the London Film Festival by wearing a glittered hoodie for the premiere of his latest film The King (Ian West/PA)

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Timothee Chalamet lit up the London Film Festival by wearing a glittered hoodie for the premiere of his latest film The King.

The American actor, 23, is no stranger to bold fashion choices, recently making headlines by donning a silver suit and blouse combination in Venice.

ipanews_dcc58e99-62a0-4698-b362-a6a1b11021e0_embedded245798614
Timothee Chalamet stood out at the London Film Festival in a glittering hoodie (Ian West/PA)

In London on Thursday, Chalamet stood out in a glittered Louis Vuitton hoodie, completing the look with black trousers and matching boots.

He posed for pictures with fans, even donning an inflatable crown for a selfie.

ipanews_dcc58e99-62a0-4698-b362-a6a1b11021e0_embedded245800032
Lily-Rose Depp turned heads at the London Film Festival premiere of The King (Ian West/PA)

In regal drama The King, based on a group of William Shakespeare’s plays, Chalamet plays King Henry V, who ascends to the throne following his father’s death.

Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson and Lily-Rose Depp also star. The King is set to be released in UK cinemas on October 11 and will arrive on Netflix on November 1.

PA Media

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top