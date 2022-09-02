Timothee Chalamet dons red, backless jumpsuit for Venice Film Festival day three (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Timothee Chalamet lived up to his reputation for bold fashion choices on the carpet at the Venice International Film Festival, donning a bright red, backless jumpsuit.

The Oscar-nominated actor turned heads in the Haider Ackerman-designed outfit, featuring a matching scarf, which he paired with dark glasses on the festival’s third day.

Expand Close The actor matched the red carpet as he posed for photos in Italy (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The actor matched the red carpet as he posed for photos in Italy (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Chalamet stars alongside Taylor Russell and Sir Mark Rylance in cannibal-love story Bones and All, which debuted on Thursday.

The 26-year-old posed for photos alongside his co-star Russell, who opted for a green gown with a large bow on the front, which she paired with long, white gloves.

Expand Close Chalamet stars alongside Taylor Russell (left) in cannibal-love story Bones and All, which debuted on Thursday (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chalamet stars alongside Taylor Russell (left) in cannibal-love story Bones and All, which debuted on Thursday (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Earlier this year the actor attended the 94th Academy Awards wearing no shirt underneath an embroidered lace jacket and high-waisted pants from Louis Vuitton.

Hordes of fans greeted Chalamet, many holding pictures of his face, which appeared to be on the front of Elle magazine.

Bones and All is based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, and follows young cannibals Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet) as they travel across America.

Expand Close Fans greeted Chalamet with pictures of his face, seemingly on the front of Elle magazine (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fans greeted Chalamet with pictures of his face, seemingly on the front of Elle magazine (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino, who directed Chalamet previously in the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name.

The earlier film earned Chalamet an Oscar nomination for best actor and also starred Armie Hammer.

Video of the Day

Expand Close Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of Bones and All (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of Bones and All (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Bones and All reportedly earned a lengthy standing ovation, following the conclusion of the screening

Chalamet’s bold choice of attire follows that of Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett the day before .

Expand Close Actress Cate Blanchett donned a strapless jumpsuit on day two of the festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Actress Cate Blanchett donned a strapless jumpsuit on day two of the festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Like Chalamet, the actress donned a strapless jumpsuit, with an explosion of brightly coloured flowers sprouting from the top of the corseted velvet bodice.

Other famous faces to have appeared at the Venice Film Festival so far include Adam Driver, Don Cheadle, Julianne Moore, Hillary Clinton as well as British celebrities Jodie Turner-Smith and singer Pixie Lott.