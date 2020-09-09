Timothee Chalamet debuts as Paul Atreides in the trailer for Dune

Timothee Chalamet warns of a coming crusade in the trailer for Dune.

The Call Me By Your Name star takes on the role of Paul Atreides in the new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed science fiction novel.

“There’s something in me,” he says after waking from a dream.

“There is something awakening in my mind and I can’t control it. There is a crusade coming.”

In the three-minute teaser, Atreides is seen undergoing a mysterious test in which he must hold his hand inside a box, causing unbearable pain, or risk death by withdrawing it.

The series’ famous sandworms, giant worm-like creatures that produce the valuable material melange, are also seen for the first time.

Expand Close Rebecca Ferguson co-stars (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rebecca Ferguson co-stars (Ian West/PA)

The film follows Atreides, the son of a noble family, who leaves the comfortable life he knows for a desolate, dangerous mining planet known as Arrakis, where he is entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin and Oscar Isaac.

The story will be told over the course of two new films.

Dune is due for release in cinemas on December 18.

PA Media