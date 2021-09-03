| 12.9°C Dublin

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya take to red carpet at Venice film festival

The pair were attending the premiere of Dune.

Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of Dune (Joel C Ryan/AP)

Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of Dune (Joel C Ryan/AP)

By Tom Horton, PA

Timothee Chalamet is among the stars who have taken to the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival.

The Dune actor, 25, was pictured at the premiere of the new film wearing a sequined black jumper and matching trousers.

Zendaya, who stars as Chalamet’s lover in the film, posed for pictures alongside him wearing a brown thigh-split gown.

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet (Joel C Ryan/AP)

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet (Joel C Ryan/AP)

Dune is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel and also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgard.

Ferguson arrived at the premiere in a dress with large floral detailing made of ruffled material.

Rebecca Ferguson (Joel C Ryan/AP)

Rebecca Ferguson (Joel C Ryan/AP)

Dune had been scheduled for release last year, however the date was pushed back because of the pandemic.

On Friday at the Venice International Film Festival, new release Spencer also held its premiere.

Kristen Stewart portrays Diana, Princess of Wales in the film.

Kristen Stewart (Joel C Ryan/AP)

Kristen Stewart (Joel C Ryan/AP)

She was pictured on the red carpet wearing a green dress layered over cream trousers.

The film is set over a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana joined the royal family for Christmas at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, it imagines what might have happened over those few days, when her marriage to the Prince of Wales has gone cold but she is still obliged to join the family festivities.

Kristen Stewart and Pablo Larrain (Joel C Ryan/AP)

Kristen Stewart and Pablo Larrain (Joel C Ryan/AP)

