Tim Roth reveals he turned down huge role in Harry Potter

Tim Roth has revealed he turned down the role of Snape in the Harry Potter films because he was worried he would end up just being known for that part.

The actor, 58, said he thought that while playing the professor might have got his face on lunchboxes, that would have been all he was famous for.

He added his three children still mention the fact he missed out on being in the hugely popular franchise.

Opening up about his decision on TV show There’s Something About Movies, he said: “There are films that I do for my kids … and so I got offered Planet Of The Apes and it was Tim Burton and it was make-up and I thought it would be fun.

“At the same time as that they came to me and asked me to do Snape in the Harry Potter films.

“I was like ‘OK OK that’s interesting’ and then I just thought ‘I’ll be on every lunchbox or whatever it is, but that will be it really, I’ll be known for that’.”

Roth said he would rather have a career that is “completely bonkers”.

Alan Rickman played Snape (Yui Mok/PA)

The role of Snape went to the late actor Alan Rickman.

Roth said of his children: “They were all right about it but they do bring it up. They still do.”

