Tiffany Haddish reveals she tested positive for coronavirus

Tiffany Haddish has revealed she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Girls Trip actress said she has not displayed any symptoms and has been tested numerous times.

Speaking to Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in a video on her YouTube channel, she said she was tested after one of her colleagues on a film she was working on got Covid-19.

She said: “I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus.

“I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested.

“I got tested, got the results back two days later, they said I didn’t have the coronavirus.”

Haddish said she got tested again when someone else she knew tested positive.

She added: “Get the tests the second time. I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus.

“I didn’t feel anything, I just staying in my house, me and my dogs, and I practised learning how to do the splits and now I can do the splits.

“Then I went and tested again, didn’t have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies.

“That was three months ago, I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything. Why do they put the thing so far up your nose, that is just the worst!

“Then I get tested again, no virus, and then I had them test me for antibodies again, and then they said I don’t have any antibodies. So I think I’m superhuman.”

PA Media