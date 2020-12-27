Thrills, spills and chills...

It wasn't so bad in the end, at least where cinema was concerned. Even with all those tentpole releases pushed back to next year, 2020 was so thronged with quality movie titles that narrowing down this selection of the best titles was quite a task.

With theatrical releases few and far between, we found ourselves excellently served by platforms such as Curzon, IFI@Home, and Netflix (which emerged as a feature-film market leader). When cinemas could be returned to in safety, there were still home-grown wonders and big-studio productions worth venturing out for, with the odd bloated anti-climax thrown in for good measure (Christopher Nolan's Tenet was hugely disappointing).

So now that we're all experts in on-demand, streaming subscriptions, and Chromecasts, the time is upon us to catch up on the best releases that might have passed us by when Normal People or The Crown were hogging the bandwidth. Happy viewing, and a happier Christmas.

Action/Thriller

1 Uncut Gems

Netflix; Cert 16

Adam Sandler plays a blinder in this fast, frenetic Safdie brothers' film. He plays Howard Ratner, a NY jeweller who has pushed everyone and everything to the limit but still can't stop pushing. Robbing Peter to pay Paul is second nature to him but living close to the edge always poses dangers. Howard is charming and awful in equal measure, and his self-belief is matched only by his ability to self-sabotage. Sandler seems an unlikely actor to play this brute with nuance, but he does and that is his and the film's great success. It's a slightly exhausting but great watch. AO'C

2 Broken Law

Cert 16, IFI@Home

Bet against Paddy Slattery at your peril. The midlands writer-director burst out into a world gone quiet with this galloping feature debut about two Dublin brothers on opposite sides of the law. Tristan Heanue (who had a stellar year with his own multi-award-winning short Ciúnas) is the principled Garda who must take in his estranged ex-con brother (Graham Earley) for whom going straight is not proving easy. Blisteringly edited, with a cast emptying themselves and a pulverising soundtrack hand-picked by Slattery, Broken Law's robust take on genre tropes was reflected in a very admirable box office given the year that was in it. HW

3 Da 5 Bloods

Cert 15, Netflix

Released in the immediate aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd, Spike Lee's revision of Black history through the prism of Vietnam was never going to fizzle away without a trace. Telling of four veterans who reunite in Ho Chi Minh to find the body of their fallen leader and the gold they buried with him, Da 5 Bloods was every bit as bombastic, politically scathing, and finely registered as we have come to expect from Lee. It would also turn out to be Chadwick Boseman's penultimate screen outing, the much-missed star passing away tragically shortly after its release. HW

Comedy

4 The Gentlemen

Sky Cinema; Cert 18

Although not one of the classics of all time, The Gentlemen is Guy Ritchie returning to the sweary, jump cut London underworld tales he started out with. The tales we learned to love or hate. If you love them, this typically convoluted film within a film, which snuck into cinemas at the very beginning of 2020, is a treat. Basically about the blackmail of a weed dealer, it features some great lines and Hugh Grant having a ball as a sleazy cockney journalist. Colin Farrell, Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery, Charlie Hunnam and Henry Golding look like they're having fun too. AO'C

5 Saint Frances

YouTube movies; Cert 15A

Kelly O'Sullivan wrote and stars in her debut feature and I absolutely loved it. From start to finish, it's honest, funny, frank, realistic, moving and admirable. But it might be a bit too frank for some tastes. O'Sullivan plays Bridget, a woman who is her own worst enemy. Despite having very little interest in children, Bridget becomes a nanny, to Frances (Ramona Edith-Williams). Their relationship is at the heart of the film but it is about the life of women, the politics, the pressure and the leaking. Not much is private in Saint Frances, but a lot is wise and funny. AO'C

6 David Copperfield

PG, on demand

Back when the idea of a global pandemic sounded fanciful, January lulled us into a false sense of giddiness with this cartwheeling take on the Dickens classic from the singular mind of satirist Armando Iannucci. Lead man Dev Patel made for a charming epicentre amid a game cast that numbered Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Bronagh Gallagher, and Ben Whishaw. While honouring the source material, Iannucci and co-writer Simon Blackwell somehow managed to locate and amplify the dotty, the perverse, and the knock-kneed in the sprawling Victorian saga. The results were as daft and insistent as a food fight. HW

Horror

7 Parasite

Rakuten; Cert 15

South Korean director Bong Jooh-ho's Parasite was the surprise winner of the 2020 Best Picture Oscar. However, the surprise was only that a foreign, kind-of-horror would win, it was not because the prize was undeserved. Kim Ki-Woo (Choi Woo-sik) pretends to be an English teacher and worms his way into the wealthy Park family. Soon his whole family have jobs there and their intentions go beyond employment. It's a dark, clever, funny tale about class that echoes internationally, leaving you wondering who, or what, exactly is the parasite of the title. Don't let the subtitles put you off, it's a very accessible watch. AO'C

8 The Invisible Man

Sky Cinema; Cert 16

HG Wells's The Invisible Man has inspired many adaptations and this latest one is courtesy of Leigh Whannell (Saw, Insidious). It brings the idea up to date by mixing in domestic and emotional abuse, and this works well. The film opens with great suspense as Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) finally decides to leave her abusive boyfriend Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). Cecilia only begins to embrace a new life when she learns that Adrian has died, but then strange things start to happen. A film designed to keep you guessing and make you jump. AO'C

9 Sea Fever

Volta.ie; Cert 15

Neasa Hardiman's maritime horror could not have been more timely, a story about quarantine landing just as we went into quarantine. It is not a horror in the sense that you will need to hide behind the sofa, but it deals in the creepy concepts of fear, infection and suspicion. Siobhan (Hermione Corfield) is a watchful marine biologist on an Irish trawler captained by Dougray Scott and Connie Nielsen. All is well until they discover a strange creature in the ocean. It's a beautifully shot film that gets under your skin. AO'C

Kids

10 Phineas and Ferb

Disney+; Cert PG

The animated TV series about step brothers Phineas and Ferb, child inventors extraordinaires ended in 2015 because its creators, Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh felt it had reached a conclusion. But the love persists and this movie outing, full title Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe will no doubt spark plenty of joy. The story is a bit predictable but really it's not the main thing. What counts is that the boys are back, the original cast is back, the dialogue is witty and gently irreverent, and the songs plentiful. Great family fun. AO'C

11 The Call of the Wild

Netflix; Cert PG

Get past the slightly cartoonish inflections of the CGI dog centre-stage and this latest adaptation of the evergreen canine adventure has a barnstorming, Sunday-afternoon quality to it. Chris Sanders's film smooths out the darker tones of Jack London's classic novel, creating a precision-animated rendering of the Yukon gold rush that is occasionally spectacular. Buck is the brave pooch stolen from his life of comfort and sold into slavery as a sled dog. Harrison Ford is the grizzled prospector he befriends. Older cynics might long for the days when shooting was on-location and trained dogs were used in such outings. Kids, however, will be too entertained to notice. HW

12 Wolfwalkers

In cinemas and on demand; Cert PG

Still seemingly unable to put a foot wrong, Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon surely has its thumb in the pie for a fourth Oscar nod with Wolfwalkers, and if so, the smart money might be with them. Following The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, and The Breadwinner, this sumptuous Celtic fable about a magical tribe of wolf spirits living in the woods outside Cromwellian Kilkenny sees the animation studio hitting another level of brilliance. Earthy, ethereal, and laced with warmth and wit, this is an instant classic of Irish cinema that, like its mythical characters, has to be seen to be believed. HW

Documentaries

13 David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet

Netflix; Cert PG

It can seem like we are being pummelled with "end times" narratives these days, and for good reason. On the face of it, this Netflix-produced manifesto by the Great One might appear to be another doomy profile of a planet on the brink. But filtered as it is through Attenborough's account of his long, extraordinary life, the environmental degradation he has witnessed in that time, as well as the solutions to hand, it has an era-defining quality about it that renders it essential viewing for everyone with a pulse. A stirring call to arms, and not a moment too soon. HW

14 The Painter and the Thief

ifi@home; No Cert

If I was unprepared for the turns that this documentary treat took, I can only imagine how the filmmaker Benjamin Ree, and the protagonists felt. This is the quirky feel-good story of how, when two of her paintings were stolen from an Oslo gallery, Czech artist Barbora Kysilkova, asked the thief, Bertil, if she could paint him. They each have their own stories but they become friends because they recognise kindred spirits in each other. Shot over a few years, it's a big story and a very engrossing, intimate and heartwarming watch. AO'C

15 Beyond the Invisible: Hilma af Klint

IFI@Home

With galleries and venues fenced off from us, the laptop screen became the only place we were permitted to consume the arts this year. Thank God, then, for films such as this sensual documentary portrait of late 19th-century Swedish artist Hilma af Klint. Like watching a hidden treasure being unearthed, Halina Dyrschka's film posits that Klint preceded Kandinsky and Mondrian, and is therefore the true trailblazer of abstract art. Her strange life and scandalous exclusion from the art history books provide the wall on which Dyrschka hangs items from Klint's phenomenal body of work. A distant relative of Finding Vivian Maier (2013). HW

True Story/Biopic

16 Just Mercy

Sky Cinema / YouTube movies; Cert 12A

Destin Daniel Cretton's film is based on the true story of a race-based miscarriage of justice in Alabama and it is elevated by terrific performances. Newly minted lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B Jordan) wants to use his education to make a difference and, in death row inmate Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), he finds an initially reluctant case in point. The story is familiar but no less powerful for that, especially because it highlights how a system can be so invested in being right instead of doing right. It's a film that knows what it wants to be and goes for it. AO'C

17 Bombshell

Amazon Prime; Cert 15A

Too many women know the disgust, self-blame, confusion and shame that result from sexual harassment. So, it's great to see that depicted on the screen in a mainstream, star-studded film based on a true story. Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margo Robbie play the women of Fox News who brought down their boss Roger Ailes. Ironically, it was an alliance forged following a run-in between Megyn Kelly (Theron) and Donald J Trump. More Erin Brockovich than The Second Sex, it is an entertaining watch that tackles a big issue. AO'C

18 Mank

Netflix; Cert 15A

David Fincher directs his late father Jack's screenplay which, put simply, tells the story of the writing of the cinematic masterpiece Citizen Kane. However, the film is anything but simple. "Mank" is the nickname of screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz (a wonderful Gary Oldman) who is bedridden with a broken leg for the 90 days Orson Welles has given him to write the screenplay. The story goes back and forth from his often drunken seclusion to the people and places that got him there. It's a B&W homage to Old Hollywood, wordy and clever, an ambitious film that doesn't always work, will bore some people, but is quite remarkable. AO'C

Love stories

19 End of the Century

YouTube movies; No Irish cert

For the first 20 minutes of Lucio Castro's debut film no one speaks, we just follow Ocho (Juan Barberini) as he arrives in Barcelona, settles in and spots a handsome guy, Javi (Ramón Pujol). For a time the plot plays into the stereotype of Grindr-inspired transient hookups between gay men but then it pulls back and plays with the stereotypes instead. The gender of the couple is irrelevant because this is an exploration of who, what and when things become important to us. It's a moving film about love. [In Spanish] AO'C

20 Portrait of a Lady on Fire

YouTube Movies; Cert 16

Smaller movies had space to shine this year, which is possibly why two of our three love stories are LGBT romances. French filmmaker Céline Sciamma's beautiful, thoughtful, atmospheric Gothic drama is set in the 1760s when Héloïse (Adèle Haenel) is removed from a convent to take her late sister's place in a marriage. She is not happy about this and finds solace in her friendship with Marianne (Noémie Merlant), the artist commissioned to paint the portrait that will precede the bride to Milan. This is a film about womanhood, sisterhood, love, marriage and being seen and heard. And it is wonderful. [In French] AO'C

21 Luxor

IFI@Home

Andrea Riseborough somehow managed to lower the dimmer switch, while seeming luminous in this aching drama set in the eponymous Egyptian archaeology hub. She plays a jaded warzone medic on leave from Syria and looking to recharge her batteries in her one-time stomping ground. There, she meets an old flame (Karim Saleh) who reacquaints her with the city. Rich symbolism and metaphor bubble away quietly in the evocative backdrop of writer-director Zeina Durra's shots as a lost soul grapples with the prospect of second chance. A meditative tale of romantic redemption that will please fans of Joanna Hogg. HW

Drama/Family drama

22 The Assistant

Volta.ie; Cert 15

Kitty Green's first feature film, about work environments, felt particularly pertinent this year. It is based on real experiences and deals with the toxicity of power that is never challenged. Known for playing a very different character in Ozark, Julia Garner is excellent as Jane, The Assistant, who understands that if you don't play along, you can't play at all. It's a largely observational film, not a lot happens, not much is said even, but it is powerful, thought-provoking and pertinent. AO'C

23 Rialto

ifi@home/Amazon; Cert 16

Peter Mackie Burns's complex drama, based on Mark O'Halloran's screenplay, is not an easy watch. Set in present-day Dublin, it is about a middle-aged man in crisis, played predictably brilliantly by Tom Vaughan-Lawlor. His most obvious issue is his sexuality, but he is also grieving a father he didn't like, and he has addiction issues. However, the main problem is that he doesn't know his own truth, much less live it, and there are consequences to that repression. This dark and raw reflection on masculinity is a film that stays with you. AO'C

24 Ava

IFI@Home

This multi award-winning coming-of-age drama from Iranian-Canadian filmmaker Sadaf Foroughi put a conservative Middle Eastern spin on that age-old battleground of parent vs teenager. Tehran schoolgirl Ava (Mahour Jabbari) is, naturally, beginning to pay more attention to her looks, boys, and pushing back against authority of any kind. A simple misunderstanding leads to a spiral of consternation that involves her parents, her headmistress, and a culture of control. With masterful restraint, Foroughi quietly spells out the cloistered attitudes in her homeland. An example of why the Middle East is one of the most fertile nurseries for quaking social-realist drama. HW

25 A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

On demand; Cert 12

Tom Hanks. Say the name to yourself and give thanks that you are living in the age of this magisterial screen icon. This ambrosial weepy from Marielle Heller (Can You Ever Forgive Me?, The Diary of a Teenage Girl) saw the 63-year-old in typically mesmeric form as US kids' TV institution Fred Rogers. Matthew Rhys is the cynical feature writer with daddy issues assigned to interview Rogers, and finding himself wholly disarmed by his subject's perceptive glow. The audience doesn't fare much better, so an ample box of Kleenex is advised. Hanks' twinkling zen lifts a simple and charming drama into something approaching sublime. HW

