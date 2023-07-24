This moment at the end of the Barbie movie is a glorious ode to embracing our imperfections

Barbie is synonymous with perfection but Greta Gerwig manages to turn that on her head in the new film

It’s hard to think of a better symbol of “perfection” — in one sense of the word — than Barbie. Upholding a very specific set of beauty standards since its launch by toy manufacturer Mattel over 70 years ago, the doll has been admired and loathed by girls ever since — carefully combing its long glossy blonde hair, or instead instinctively reaching for the scissors and, in an act of rebellion, choosing to chop it all off. (I was in the latter camp.)