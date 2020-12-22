| 1.7°C Dublin

‘The wolf is always the bad character in stories and movies so it's great that in Wolfwalkers wolves are the heroes’

Eva Whittaker who does the voice of Mebh Og MacTíre in Cartoon Saloon&rsquo;s Wolfwalkers animated movie pictured at the Wolfwalkers exhibition in the Butler Gallery in Kilkenny. Photo: Dylan Vaughan Expand

Eva Whittaker who does the voice of Mebh Og MacTíre in Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers animated movie pictured at the Wolfwalkers exhibition in the Butler Gallery in Kilkenny. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Bairbre Power

Meet Eva Whittaker, a 12-year old-Irish schoolgirl who keeps company with Hollywood royalty in the upcoming awards season.

The sixth-class pupil from Scoil an Linbh Íosa in Prosperous, Co Kildare along with Tom Hanks, Chris Hemsworth, Will Smith, Blake Lively and Tina Fey have all been nominated for a Critics’ Choice Super Award taking place next month.

In her debut movie, Eva breathed life into Mebh Óg MacTíre, the feisty, red-haired character in Wolfwalkers, a new animated film from Kilkenny-based animation studio Cartoon Saloon.

Privacy