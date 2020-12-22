‘The wolf is always the bad character in stories and movies so it's great that in Wolfwalkers wolves are the heroes’

Meet Eva Whittaker, a 12-year old-Irish schoolgirl who keeps company with Hollywood royalty in the upcoming awards season.

The sixth-class pupil from Scoil an Linbh Íosa in Prosperous, Co Kildare along with Tom Hanks, Chris Hemsworth, Will Smith, Blake Lively and Tina Fey have all been nominated for a Critics’ Choice Super Award taking place next month.

In her debut movie, Eva breathed life into Mebh Óg MacTíre, the feisty, red-haired character in Wolfwalkers, a new animated film from Kilkenny-based animation studio Cartoon Saloon.

Set in 1650, during the Cromwellian atrocities, Mebh is a free-spirited girl and a member of a mysterious tribe that live in the woods beyond the walls of Kilkenny city and who are rumoured to transform into wolves at night.

It’s two and half years since Eva recorded her debut film part over a week at Grouse Lodge studios in Co Westmeath. The movie debuted on Apple Tv+ on December 11 and is in cinemas now. Cartoon Saloon are hotly tipped to receive an Academy Award nomination.

Last Saturday, the memories came flooding back for the schoolgirl when she visited an exhibition running at Kilkenny’s Butler Gallery which features original drawings, artists sketches, woodblock-type prints and behind-the-scenes videos. The exhibition will have a series of talks live every Wednesday until March 16 starting with one with the movie’s directors, Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, on January 20.

Walking around immersive installation, Eva viewed original thumbnail sketches and saw how the Cartoon Saloon team created her character.

“We were watching the storyboards when filming and it really, really helped us get into character,” said Eva.

She describes Mebh as “very feisty and she’s really wild and because she’s grown up in the forest, she really has no inhibitions and she never holds back on her emotions so you can always tell how she is feeling throughout the film,” said Eva who attends the Vicky Barry Performing Arts school in Clane.

“I would be quite energetic and that’s definitely something that Mebh is. But the thing is, because she’s grown up in the wild and she doesn’t hold back, everything’s just a bit bigger so some traits would kind of be like mine, but 10 times bigger.”

In the movie, Mebh befriends Robyn (played by Honor Kneafsey) who has come from England with her father Bill (played by Sean Bean), who has been tasked by the Lord Protector with wiping out the last wolf pack. When Robyn discovers Mebh’s secret, she is irresistibly drawn into the magical world of the Wolfwalkers.

Eva acknowledges how a big part of the film is about respecting our wildlife and nature a lot more than we are. “I think a lot of the time in stories and in movies, the wolf is always the bad character. Even in a simple story like The Three Little Pigs, the wolf is like the big bad guy so I think it’s nice in this one that they are the heroes of the story,” said Eva, who lives in Prosperous with Dexter, her Golden Retriever, her parents, Dave and Antoinette and her two siblings, Emily and Alex.

Antoinette says there is no history of acting in the family. “No, none at all, I don’t know where we got her from.”

Nominated in the ‘Best Voice Actress in an Animated Movie’ category in the first ever Critics’ Choice awards taking place virtually on January 10, Eva said: “I am so excited, it is a big honour and I am thrilled.” Wolfwalkers charted as the number one film at the Irish box office on its opening weekend earlier this month and Variety has tipped it to win the Best Animated film Oscar next year.