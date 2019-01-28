The winners in full for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards
A Star Is Born and The Favourite did not pick up any of the major awards.
Glenn Close, Rami Malek and Amazon series The The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, were among the winners at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Here is a full list of winners:
– Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Black Panther
– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Glenn Close (The Wife)
– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place)
Television
– Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
This Is Us
– Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel)
– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel)
– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Patricia Arquette (Escape At Dannemora)
– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Darren Criss (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
