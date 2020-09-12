The unravelling of Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp's been in the papers rather a lot recently, but is rarely seen on a movie screen. This week, however, he does appear in a new film, Waiting for the Barbarians, a rather sombre drama based on a novel by JM Coetzee.

Mark Rylance plays the Magistrate, a well-meaning administrator in charge of a remote desert outpost in an unnamed empire. He does his best to understand the problems of the locals and presides, Solomon-like, over minor disputes. But trouble is coming, in the swaggering shape of Colonel Joll (Depp), a police commander with twitching eyes who is convinced 'the barbarians' are about to attack, and starts torturing innocents for information.

Ciro Guerra's film explores the nature of oppression, and makes the point that an empire always needs an enemy. And Depp's acting?

Well, he does wisely decide to underplay Joll's nastiness, pursing his lips and remaining icily calm as he goes about his dastardly business. But next to such a peerless actor as Rylance, who always delves so deeply into character, Depp's performance looks a bit mannered. And that clipped English accent Depp uses so often is again in evidence: a wall to hide behind, it's become so ubiquitous I've almost forgotten how the real, American Johnny sounds.

Pirate movies: Depp as Jack Sparrow

Pirate movies: Depp as Jack Sparrow

Waiting for the Barbarians is a decent film, and an interesting choice for Depp: but that aside, not much seems to be happening for him at the moment. He played the photojournalist W Eugene Smith in Minamata, a 2020 film about mercury poisoning in Japan.

And next year he will reprise his role as the grandiosely evil wizard Grindelwald in a Fantastic Beasts sequel.

But that franchise is under siege after online brouhahas involving JK Rowling and the actor Ezra Miller, to say nothing of Depp's defamation trial against The Sun, which saw all of his marital dirty laundry get a public airing. It's hard to imagine his career not being adversely affected.

But one could argue that his career entered a strange cul-de-sac of his own making long ago.

The moment, I believe, where it all started to go wrong was his decision to front up Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise back in the early 2000s. At that time, Depp was at the height of his countercultural coolness, the star of indie hits such as Arizona Dream and Dead Man, the muse of Tim Burton and Jim Jarmusch.

Based on a Disney theme park ride, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl depended hugely on Depp's characterisation of Jack Sparrow, a will-o'-the-wisp pirate. In fairness, he did a fine job, channelling the mannerisms of Keith Richards to create a ragged, tipsy anti-hero who always managed to come out on the right side of things.

Depp as William Blake in Dead Man (1995)

Depp as William Blake in Dead Man (1995)

The film was a huge success, spawning four sequels. Depp's performance in the original film won him a Screen Actors Guild award, as well as Golden Globe and Oscar nominations. But for all its playfulness, Jack Sparrow was a panto caricature, an oddly unthreatening and sexless creation, a joke that ate itself.

It might seem odd to call a role that has earned Depp hundreds of millions of dollars a mistake, but it propelled his career in a strange direction: through the 2000s he oscillated between Sparrow and various otherworldly roles Tim Burton created for him. Over time it became difficult to take seriously the idea of Depp playing an ordinary, grown-up person.

The serious roles grew fewer and fewer, the anglicised tics began to take over, and he became harder and harder to cast. Meanwhile, most of that money is gone: squandered on yachts, mansions, vineyards and islands; some of it may also have been embezzled by various financial advisers, resulting in a seemingly endless round of litigation.

It's been suggested that Depp is a kind of man-child, a 57-year-old who still wears ripped jeans and gold chains and disports himself like a 1990s rock star.

Rock remains his principal hobby, and it was music that brought him to Hollywood in the first place: he moved there from his native Florida in the early 1980s, hoping to hit it big with his band The Kids. Nothing doing, but meanwhile his first wife, Lori Anne Allison, introduced him to Nicholas Cage, who told Johnny acting might be a better bet.

A deeper understanding of the gypsy persona Depp has so clung to emerges when one reads about his childhood. He was devoted to his mother, Betty Sue Palmer, who died in 2016, and bought her a stud farm in Kentucky where she spent her declining years. But she was an addict, and could be violent.

"I worshipped her," he told Rolling Stone magazine in 2018, before adding darkly: "She could be a real bitch on wheels." He reckons his family moved home as many as 40 times before settling in Florida, and Depp was deeply affected by his parents' separation when he was 15.

As a young adult, he sought out father figures, settling on two famous men. He chose badly.

Depp met Marlon Brando on the set of the 1994 film Don Juan DeMarco. They became Hollywood Hills buddies, and Brando gave the adoring Johnny such sage advice as, when you buy your island, make sure you build your house above sea level.

Gonzo journalist Hunter S Thompson was another 'guru': Depp played him in Terry Gilliam's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and he and Thompson bonded over a shared love of narcotics. In 2005, Johnny famously spent $3m shooting Hunter's ashes from a cannon as per his wishes after Thompson shot himself.

A dodgier pair of life coaches would be hard to find, and Depp's own battles with substance abuse are well-documented. Thanks to a series of high-profile court appearances, interest in his private life now far outstrips any lingering curiosity about his career. And the recent defamation trial has done him huge reputational damage, though it is striking that both Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis were quick to leap to his defence.

So can he bounce back? It's possible: while some unkind observers have noted a certain puffiness, he's still a very handsome man and does not look his age. And in films like Ed Wood, Edward Scissorhands, Public Enemies and Sweeney Todd, we get a glimpse of just how inspired a performer he can be.

But the Depp vs Amber Heard courtroom fiasco has made any potential comeback an uphill task.