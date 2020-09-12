| 10.9°C Dublin

The unravelling of Johnny Depp

 

Paul Whitington

Johnny Depp's been in the papers rather a lot recently, but is rarely seen on a movie screen. This week, however, he does appear in a new film, Waiting for the Barbarians, a rather sombre drama based on a novel by JM Coetzee.

Mark Rylance plays the Magistrate, a well-meaning administrator in charge of a remote desert outpost in an unnamed empire. He does his best to understand the problems of the locals and presides, Solomon-like, over minor disputes. But trouble is coming, in the swaggering shape of Colonel Joll (Depp), a police commander with twitching eyes who is convinced 'the barbarians' are about to attack, and starts torturing innocents for information.

Ciro Guerra's film explores the nature of oppression, and makes the point that an empire always needs an enemy. And Depp's acting?