The top 10 movies of 2018 - with reviews

It's that time of year again when we reflect on which films made a lasting impression over the course of 12 months. Here's Chris Wasser's top 10. Each and every one is worth a first, or even second, or third-time viewing over the festive season.

1. A Star is Born

First-time director, Bradley Cooper, knocks it out of the park, with this muscular, note-perfect remake of the 1937 classic. Lady Gaga is a shoo-in for the Best Actress Oscar. A sensation.

2. The Shape of Water

Guillermo del Toro picked up the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director back in March for this stellar, sci-fi fairy tale. Think Creature from the Black Lagoon meets Beauty and the Beast, and you’re almost there. Sally Hawkins has never been better.

3. Lady Bird

Writer/director Greta Gerwig’s beautiful coming-of-age story is everything you could possibly hope for from a film about growing up. Saoirse Ronan is a delight.

4. American Animals

Our own Barry Keoghan shines in Bart Layton’s bold and inventive docu-drama, based on a bizarre, real-life heist. It’ll turn your stomach to shreds. Unmissable.

5. A Quiet Place

John Krasinski directs, co-writes and stars in the horror of the year, which imagines a harsh, post-apocalyptic landscape, where the only way that humans can survive an unseen threat is by staying silent. Emily Blunt steals the show.

6. Leave No Trace

Newcomer Thomasin McKenzie and the always reliable Ben Foster are outstanding in Debra Granik’s beguiling drama about a father and daughter living off the grid in Portland, Oregon. A gorgeous piece of cinema.

7. First Man

Damien Chazelle’s eloquent reconstruction of the Apollo 11 moon landing is, in fact, more of a sombre character study. Ryan Gosling is perfectly cast as Neil Armstrong; Claire Foy is superb as his wife, Janet. It’s a bit of a masterpiece.

8. BlacKkKlansman

Spike Lee delivers his finest joint in years, with this bonkers, real-life story of an African-American detective who goes undercover in the 1970s to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. John David Washington (left) is a star in the making.

9. Michael Inside

Young Dafhyd Flynn leaves one hell of a mark in Frank Berry’s fraught and frightening, Irish prison drama. Essential viewing.

10. You Were Never Really Here

Scottish film-maker, Lynne Ramsay, delivers the best thriller of the year. It’s Joaquin Phoenix’s Taxi Driver and it’ll stay with you for days.

