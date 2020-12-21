‘The pigeon lady was very much on her own’- Home Alone’s Brenda Fricker opens up about her lonely Christmas

Brenda said that like her character in Home Alone, she too will be alone this Christmas

Brenda Fricker said she would be lying if she said this Christmas was going to be a happy one for, as like many other years she will be spending it alone.

The actress opened up on RTÉ Radio One to Ray D’Arcy about how the festive season is a lonely time for her.

As she played the pigeon lady in Home Alone 2, Ray asked her how it feels that so many families will be watching her in the movie, yet she will be sitting at home on her own.

She said: “Well, the pigeon lady was very much on her own.

"I would be lying if I said it would be a nice and happy Christmas because I am one of those people, I am old and living alone and it can be very dark.”

As she’s spent many Christmases on her own, the Dubliner gave some advice to those who will be on their own for the first time this year.

"I just turn the phone off, put the blinds down and pre-record some programmes and films and I have my dog and I get myself through that way.”

The Oscar winning actress added that she doesn’t find Christmas too hard, and that its New Year’s Eve that get’s to her more.

"You know I don’t find Christmas all that difficult, what I do find difficult is New Years Eve,” she said.

"It’s all the bells and the ringing and no one to turn around to or smile at and I can’t get away from bells in The Liberties, there are churches everywhere.”

Brenda then joked that she was going to ask Christchurch to turn off the bells just for this year.

She added: “I don’t want to be sounding kind of negative but it is a different kind of Christmas, that’s all.”

Speaking about the Covid-19 pandemic, the My Left Foot actress said: “I’m alright, I’m hanging on like everyone else.

" I think people of my age, I’m 75 now, people of my age were very obedient and still are and I think anybody that has a sense of civic duty is behaving themselves.

"But it's people who are not behaving themselves that really scare me.”

Much to Home Alone fans dismay, Brenda said she doesn’t speak to Macaulay Culkin anymore, but she does worry about him.

"No I don’t (hear from Macaulay), I worry about him but I’m not in touch with him,” she said.

"I remember when we were shooting that the trailers were always parked along there at Central park and his mom was in one of them and I went in to say hello to her and we ended up becoming quite friendly.

“She was telling me they didn’t have even a washing machine until Macaulay was picked up for that film.

“They were so poor and they had 10 children or something. So she was struggling to handle the whole thing, god love her.”

