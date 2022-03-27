The Oscars 2022 inside story: a red carpet in a shopping centre, Irish hopefuls and nine-month campaigns

The Oscars are a surreal night out. For starters, the Dolby Theatre is located in a West Hollywood shopping mall, which means the sparkliest showbiz night of the year feels like it’s taking place in Dundrum Town Centre.

The red carpet is wedged between a Sephora, some department stores, and a Hard Rock Cafe.

“It is strange,” says 2FM’s Stephen Byrne who has covered the Oscars in LA since 2013. “You’re on the red carpet waiting for celebrities to arrive and then you see someone walking past with their food shop or grabbing a McDonalds. Everyone in LA is so used to it.”

On Hollywood Boulevard this week, ahead of Sunday night’s awards show, 50,000 sq ft of ‘Academy Red’ carpet is being hauled into place (it takes 900 hours to lay the carpet). The Oscars tent and press bleachers are constructed and statuettes polished and shined in preparation for the biggest night of the showbiz year.

The first ever Oscar ceremony was held in 1929 and was over and done with in 15 minutes. But since then, it has grown to a three and a half hour televised show, with million dollar dresses, overwrought speeches, and publicists and campaigners working around the clock to ensure their film gets as much air time as possible.

To the rest of the world, the Oscars may seem like one big glossy night, but in Hollywood, it is an entire industry in itself.

This week in LA feels like a festival — there are fleets of stretch limos on standby, gifting suites where brands pay through the nose for celebrities to show up and pose with products, and non-stop parties, dinners and luncheons.

“All the big agencies throw parties in the week leading up to the Oscars,” Ed Guiney of Element Pictures says. “And they are huge, and star-filled, in amazing houses and very, very generous.”

But for those hoping to take home one of the statuettes, the run up to the big night begins months earlier.

The campaign

Video of the Day

Oscar campaigns are an intense grind. They begin between five and nine months before the ceremony and involve hitting as many festivals and high-profile networking events as possible. These can include Sundance, Cannes, Venice, Toronto, Telluride in Colorado, and New York.

“It is a real machine,” Ed Guiney from Element Pictures says. Element has been to the Oscars with The Favourite, Lobster and Room, and has won several awards following successful campaigns.

“The classic way it goes is you go to the festivals, the fanciest and the swankiest being Venice,” Guiney says. “For example, The Favourite had its premiere in Venice and won prizes and that kicked off the beginning of the campaign.

“What you are trying to do is create a buzz basically.”

The Oscars is a popularity contest and the aim is to get as many of the Academy’s 9,000-plus voters to see your movie, and hopefully vote for it.

This is done with a lot of networking and celeb laden lunches.

Last year was a challenge for campaigners as all the meet and greets were done via zoom and it is a lot harder to schmooze on a video call.

But this year, as things begin to return to normality, so too have the Oscar campaigns.

A successful campaign can make or break a movie, so publicists are some of the most valued and powerful players in Hollywood.

The ratings crisis

It’s no secret that the Oscars’ ratings have been nosediving for decades. Last year they reached an all-time low with the pandemic-dampened ceremony. Only 9.85 million Americans watched the ceremony, compared to 23.6 million the previous year.

“Everybody [was] very disappointed [with last year’s ratings],” this year’s producer, Will Pecker, told the LA Times. “It’s not a sustainable model.”

Granted last year was an anomaly, but regardless, the Academy needs a strategy to turn things around.

In an attempt to claw back viewers, the Academy decided to hand out eight awards (including Editing, Sound, Production Design, and Make-Up) in the hour before the Oscars are televised.

This segment will have its own host and will be woven into a highlight reel aired later in the show. There has been considerable pushback which has resulted in talks of an industry-led boycott of the ceremony. At the very least, it will inevitably create some tension on the night.

“It feels distasteful,” producer and Academy member Guiney says. “Film is collaborative. Stardom falls away on set and everyone is there to work. There is a lot of mutual respect and those people are incredibly important to the success of the film.”

Academy member Tomm Moore from Cartoon Saloon agrees.

“The best thing about the Oscars is it is filmmakers honouring other filmmakers… so for people to be considered second-class citizens for the sake of ratings is insulting.”

Aside from this, there is a much bigger issue here — one of sensitivity. Expecting people to watch a room full of actors and Hollywood millionaires fawn over one another is out of step with the current climate when people are dying in Ukraine. “Something much more important is happening,” Stephen Byrne says.

How the presenters handle this tension remains to be seen.

So who’ll wear what?

Most of us have more vivid recollections of the dresses and looks on the red carpet, than either the ceremony, the speeches or the winners. This year, for Irish fans, most of the attention will be focused on Caitriona Balfe and Jessie Buckley. Balfe will have her hair done by internationally renowned stylist Gareth Bromell.

Limerick born Bromell has been on the Belfast publicity junket with Balfe for the past six months. He says creating the looks for awards night is a collaboration between himself, Balfe, and her stylist Karla Welch, who previously styled Ruth Negga for the 2017 Oscars.

“I talk to Karla about what Caitriona is wearing and then I put a mood board together. We all collaborate together for the look,” he says.

On the day of the Oscars, a team of hair stylists, make-up and nail artists, and fashion stylists will set up base in a location near the Dolby Theatre. It’s a full day of prep and they allocate roughly three hours to put the final look together.

After the ceremony, the team will be on hand for her second look of the night as she prepares to attend the Vanity Fair after-party. The outfit, hair and make-up have all been decided weeks in advance, but are kept secret.

“It is two looks,” Bromell says. “It is a whole day of work and prep. With the Baftas, we started at 10am, worked till lunchtime and then came back at 8pm for the second look… It’s exciting. And it is great having Irish talent there and I am honoured to be part of it.”

Meanwhile, Buckley will be dressed by London based stylist Rose Forde. The Killarney actress’ favourite fashion brands include Alexander McQueen, Erdem and Loewe, so she may wear one of their creations on Sunday night.

When it comes to other nominees, many have contractual relationships and obligations with luxury fashion brands, which will dictate what they wear (Nicole Kidman and Armani, Kristen Stewart and Chanel).

Many of the stars are actually paid to wear a particular dress. In 2017, the late Chanel Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld claimed Meryl Streep had not worn one of their gowns as he had refused to pay her to do so.

While Lagerfeld may not have been prepared to cough up, there are plenty of others who happily will.

In 2015, celebrity stylist Jessica Paster said: “It’s prevalent across the board. Jewellery people are paying, shoe people are paying, tampon companies are paying, everyone is paying.”

Expand Close Amy Schumer is one of three hosts for this year’s Oscars / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Amy Schumer is one of three hosts for this year’s Oscars

The ceremony and the parties

Last year’s ceremony was considered a bit of a dud, but for the 94th Oscars, insiders believe there will be more electricity. “I think actors will let loose,” Byrne says. “I’d say this year, it’s going to be an absolute buzz.”

The ceremony itself is shaping up to be stronger than previous years. There will be a trifecta of hosts — Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes — as opposed to the last three years where there have been none. And Beyoncé and Billie Eilish will be performing their nominated Best Songs.

According to those who have attended the ceremony, the night itself is unforgettable. Tomm Moore has been to the Oscars five times and says there have been plenty of moments he will always remember.

“One year, I was talking to Sandra Bullock and Quentin Tarantino came over and he stood on my certificate of nomination. I was too embarrassed to ask him to move,” he says.

“So I have it framed with Tarantino’s footprint stamped on it. Another year when we were walking in, I was behind Sigourney Weaver and she had this long train I was trying not to stand on. Morgan Freeman was behind me and kept saying, ‘Just stand on it’. You do think: ‘What is happening? This is mental.’’”

So who’ll win?

It’s a strong year for Ireland in terms of nominations, with a total of eight. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast received seven nominations including Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Director and Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor for Ciarán Hinds and Best Original Song for Down To Joy, which was written and performed by Van Morrison.

But some industry experts believe Belfast may have peaked too soon with Best Picture tipped to go to The Power Of The Dog. “It came out of the gate strong early on,” said one industry insider. “People were talking about Oscars straight away, but sometimes that interest can wane by the time the final voting begins in March.”

Buckley has been nominated for her role as Leda in The Lost Daughter and will go up against 87-year-old Dame Judi Dench (Belfast). But the favourite to win in that category is Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), followed closely by Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog).

Ciarán Hinds has to beat The Power Of The Dog’s Kodi Smit-McPhee in the Best Supporting Actor category, while Van the Man must trump Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Encanto.

It is possible we could leave empty handed, but let’s hope for the best.

The red carpet coverage begins at 10pm, Sunday night, on Sky Cinema Oscars, with the show starting at 1am.