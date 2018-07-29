The ones that got away - the iconic movie roles big stars have (often wisely) turned down

Have you ever imagined Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio falling for each other on that lonely hillside in Brokeback Mountain?

Only in private moments perhaps, but according to film-maker Gus Van Sant, we almost got to see those images. Before Ang Lee took over as director, Van Sant was attached to the project, which was based on Annie Proulx's story about a love affair between two cowboys hired to herd sheep in Wyoming.

"I felt like we needed a really strong cast, like a famous cast," Van Sant said last week, but "nobody wanted to do it. I asked the usual suspects: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Ryan Phillippe. They all said no."

As we know, Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger said yes, and both earned Oscar nominations for their trouble. Well, 2005 is a long time ago and DiCaprio, Pitt and Damon might have been worried about the film's frank depiction of gay sex. But I doubt it: Damon would later play Liberace's gay lover in Steven Soderbergh's Behind the Candelabra, and neither DiCaprio nor Pitt strike me as actors afraid to take a risk.

They might simply have decided that the roles, however interesting, weren't good fits for them, and I think, overall, they were probably right. Film careers stand or fall on the decisions actors and their agents make about what projects to attach themselves to, and it's not always merely about whether a script is any good or not: the bigger question is always whether it's right for you. Down the years, there have been some lucky escapes in this regard, and none luckier than Laurence Olivier who, believe it or not, was Paramount's first choice to play Don Corleone in The Godfather.

Francis Ford Coppola was convinced that Marlon Brando should play the charismatic mob boss, but Paramount President Stanley Jaffe was not one bit keen on that idea. Brando's reputation as an unreliable tantrum-thrower preceded him, and by the early 1970s he was considered a virtually uninsurable risk. Jaffe helpfully suggested that the craggy-faced character actor Ernest Borgnine play the part, but preferably the legendary British thespian Olivier.

The great man had been around the block several times at this stage, and knew he ran the risk of looking ridiculous in the film. So he had his agent claim he was sick, leaving the way clear for Coppola to cast Brando. It's hard to imagine Olivier muttering menaces from an armchair as Don Vito, or muttering anything come to think of it, but even harder to imagine Brando playing The Penguin in Tim Burton's 1990 sequel, Batman Begins. He was Burton's first choice, but Warners told him he must be joking, and cast the far more reasonably priced - and sized - Danny DeVito instead.

Tom Cruise as Iron Man anyone? In 2004, when Marvel Studios were cooking up the 2008 film that would launch its mighty movie franchise, producers talked with Tom about starring as the cocky billionaire Tony Stark. Nervy executives reckoned their big-budget film needed a star to ensure it recouped its money, and there are none bigger than Cruise.

But when Jon Favreau was asked to direct Iron Man, he made the brilliant suggestion that Robert Downey Jr might be the right man for the job. Cruise plays focused, straight-talking heroes, but the arrogant, obnoxious and wise-cracking Stark is not exactly that. At that point, Downey was slowly rebuilding his career after a series of drug-related setbacks and Favreau reckoned his bruised pedigree would add depth and nuance to his portrayal of Stark. And how right he was. The list of movies Tom Hanks was almost cast in is very long, but there just wasn't enough of him to go around. Hanks is so good at disappearing into roles that over the years he's been considered for a surprising number of projects. And the odd thing is that it's very easy to imagine him playing most of them.

For instance, did you know that Tom was Frank Darabont's first choice to play Andy Dufresne in The Shawshank Redemption? Hanks couldn't do it because of a scheduling conflict with Forrest Gump, but he would have been at least as good as Tim Robbins playing the wrongly imprisoned banker.

Director Cameron Crowe wanted Hanks for Jerry Maguire, but went with Tom Cruise instead when Hanks politely declined. He would have been sadly miscast, however, in Gangs of New York, where he was originally down to play Daniel Day-Lewis's knife-throwing maniac Bill Cutting. And Harold Ramis wanted him to play misanthropic weatherman Phil Connors in Groundhog Day before wiser councils persuaded him that Tom was just too nice. Bill Murray does nasty just fine.

Bill dodged a nasty bit of casting himself in the late 1980s when he was briefly considered for the role of Batman in Tim Burton's film. Warner Brothers put pressure on him to cast a well-known star rather than Michael Keaton. Charlie Sheen, Pierce Brosnan and Mel Gibson were the early front-runners, but at one point Murray was being strongly considered for the role. Back then, Murray was purely a comic actor, famous for films like Caddyshack and Ghostbusters and his appearances on Saturday Night Live. No one would have taken him seriously as the Caped Crusader except perhaps himself. "I would have been a fine Batman," Murray has modestly said. Keaton got the job.

Lots of people almost played Superman. The late Christopher Reeve became synonymous with the Man of Steel in a series of hugely successful blockbusters, but was not first choice for the part. Robert Redford was the studio's choice, and when he turned it down they asked 5ft 5in Dustin Hoffman. Clint Eastwood was also approached: "I was like, Superman? Nah, that's not for me."

A few years ago, Eastwood revealed that he was also approached to play 007. In 1968, after Sean Connery announced he was quitting the role, Eon Productions asked Eastwood to star in the 1969 adventure On Her Majesty's Secret Service. "I was offered pretty good money," he said, "but to me that was Sean's deal. It just didn't feel right."

Would anyone have been able to take Richard Gere seriously in Die Hard? Probably not, but the silver fox was asked to star in John McTiernan's iconic 1988 action film. Gere said no, and apparently Burt Reynolds, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone were also approached about the McClane part before McTiernan decided to take a punt on Moonlighting TV actor Bruce Willis instead.

In 1976, shortly before he became famous, Sly Stallone was asked by George Lucas to read for the part of Han Solo, the sarcastic space pirate who'd become such a vital part of Star Wars' success. Lucas's friend Harrison Ford was knocking around during auditions, reading lines with the actors, when the director realised that Ford would be perfect for the part.

"George Lucas didn't look at me once," Stallone has said, "but it all worked out for the best." Indeed it did: Ford became a big star, and Stallone's Rocky won Best Picture at the Oscars in 1977.

After playing Han Solo, Ford achieved even greater popularity in the Indiana Jones films, but he wasn't George Lucas's first choice for those either. Lucas was not keen on the idea of using Ford in all his movies, and wanted Tom Selleck, the likeable star of the TV series Magnum PI, to play the archaeologist-adventurer instead.

Selleck was all for it, but the producers of Magnum PI wouldn't release him from his contract, and three weeks before Raiders was due to start shooting, Steven Spielberg persuaded Lucas to cast Ford in one of the most iconic roles in recent cinema history.

Titanic was the role that made Leonardo DiCaprio a huge star, but Matthew McConaughey was originally the frontrunner to play penniless third-class passenger Jack Dawson until James Cameron decided he wanted someone younger. DiCaprio, though, was not keen on the romantic aspects of the story. Cameron persuaded him this was a role that could lead to big things.

And a few years later Leo was a big enough star to turn down the role of Patrick Bateman in American Psycho. Now that would have been a misstep.

