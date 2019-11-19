'The most disturbing thing I've ever seen': The problem with those 'Cats' trailers

I'm not the only one recoiling at the trailers for the big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical. Four weeks before the release of the film in cinemas across the globe, the second trailer has landed, prompting an outpouring of horror and hatred the likes of which has not been seen since the first trailer was unleashed upon the world in July.

When the film was announced, with Tom Hooper at the helm (he of The King's Speech, The Danish Girl, and Les Miserables fame), it sounded like a sure-fire Christmas box office winner, but it seems that realising those humanoid cats via a combination of live-action and CGI has proven somewhat problematic for the filmmakers.

'Creepy' was the most frequent criticism of the first trailer which saw stars like Swift and Idris Elba transformed into bipedal felines with CGI animation. The second trailer, despite some apparent adjustments to the graphics and a more light-hearted tone, has fared no better. Among the observations levelled at it on its release on Tuesday was that it "looks like a SNL sketch". "What have they done to Idris???" asked another fan on social media while yet another described it as the "most terrifying thing" they had ever seen.

So what is the problem with the Cats trailer? Is it down to expectations? The modern incarnation of Sonic the Hedgehog as depicted in his first trailer earlier this year was also lambasted by fans of the classic 90s SEGA character - to such a degree that the director went back to the drawing board on the character's design. Clearly those fans were expecting a faithful representation and would settle for nothing less.

Undoubtedly modern CGI techniques make things possible for filmmakers that they could only have dreamed of twenty or even ten years ago. Sometimes the results are breathtaking, a la the latest additions to the Planet of the Apes franchise, Lord of the Rings, or Disney's recent live-action remakes of The Jungle Book and The Lion King.

Cats, however, is clearly no Planet of the Apes.

While the characters in the first trailer had oddly shaped cat physiques, they're more humanoid in the second. This is not an improvement. If anything it's creepier than ever. Certainly, it's unusual to see your favourite stars look like they've arrived on set starkers naked apart from a layer of fur, but anyone who has seen Cats the musical knows that this is something you manage to get your head around pretty quickly. The nub of the issue, it appears, may lie in the fact that they're just too human-like. Their faces are their own faces. There are no feline noses or feline mouths. If it wasn't for that CGI fur they would look like they were scampering, tap dancing, and gyrating around naked as the day they were born (aside from the lack of genitals, which is just weird, like Barbie and Ken weird).

If only the CGI was the only issue.

Even those of us who have seen the musical may struggle to recall the plot. Certainly there was no dialogue on stage. Wikipedia reminds us that Cats "tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make the 'Jellicle choice', deciding which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life." Ah yes, of course. Whatever insights into the plot that could be gleaned from the trailers have unfortunately been overshadowed by that questionable CGI, shifts in tone, unsettling sultry cat dancing, and odd scale (Are they house cat-sized or tiger-like? Who can tell?).

What we do know is that there is an impressive all-star cast including Swift as Bombalurina, Idra Elba starring as Macavity, Judi Dench is Old Deuteronomy, Rebel Wilson plays Jennyanydots, Ian McKellen is Gus the Theatre Cat and Jennifer Hudson plays Grizabella. James Corden (perhaps the most terrifying of all the cats, seen licking his hands in the trailer) is Bustopher Jones and Jason Derulo plays Rum Tum Tugger. Ballet star Francesca Hayward plays Victoria the White Cat.

Despite the issues, however, the trailers have achieved their aim - everyone is talking about Cats. And those who may not have been inclined to go and see it on the big screen may well do so now, if only to hate-watch and engage in the joy of the ineviable post-mortem. Of course, they may well be surprised and thoroughly enjoy this creepy cat caper. Either way, Universal Pictures will be reaping the rewards.

For those who do plan to watch Cats on release on December 20, however, maybe steer clear of Twitter in the meantime. The memes will haunt your dreams...

Read more: Idris Elba is a cat in a hat in new Cats trailer

Online Editors