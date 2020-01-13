Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood won best picture at the Critics’ Choice Awards while Phoebe Waller-Bridge added more silverware to her cabinet.

The main winners from the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

Seen by many as a reliable indicator ahead of the Oscars, the Critics’ Choice Awards honour the best in TV and film each year.

The triumph of Tarantino’s film over rivals including 1917, The Irishman and Marriage Story gives it a boost ahead of next month’s Oscars, while Joaquin Phoenix was also celebrating.

Here is a list of the main winners:

Best actor – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Best supporting actress – Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Best supporting actress in a comedy series – Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Best supporting actor in a comedy series – Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Best action movie – Avengers: Endgame

Foreign language film – Parasite

Best supporting actress in a drama series – Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Best supporting actor in a drama series – Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Best movie made for television – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Best animated feature – Toy Story 4

Best actor in a drama series – Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best actress in a drama series – Regina King (Watchmen)

Best limited series – When They See Us

Best comedy film – Dolemite Is My Name

Best actress in a comedy series – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Best actor in a comedy series – Bill Hader (Barry)

Best acting ensemble – The Irishman

Best screenplay – Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood)

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television – Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television – Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television – Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Best supporting actor – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood)

Best young actor/actress – Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Best comedy series – Fleabag

Best drama series – Succession

Best actress – Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Best director – Sam Mendes (1917) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

PA Media