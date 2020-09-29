The Lion King sequel coming from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins

A sequel to Disney’s The Lion King remake is in the works with Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins set to direct, it has been announced (Ian West/PA)

A sequel to Disney’s The Lion King remake is in the works with Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins set to direct, it has been announced.

The 2019 photorealistic remake of Disney’s beloved 1994 classic was met with mixed reviews but was a huge box office success, grossing more than 1.6 billion dollars (about £1.24 billion) worldwide.

Jenkins, known for the critically acclaimed films Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, will direct the follow-up and described it as a “dream come true”.

He said: “Helping my sister raise two young boys during the ’90s, I grew up with these characters.

“Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true.”

The Lion King premiered in July 2019 and boasted a star-studded cast, with Donald Glover voicing Simba, Beyonce playing Nala and Chiwetel Ejiofor lending his voice to the villainous Scar.

Jon Favreau directed the film. Not much is known about the follow-up, but Disney said it will explore the mythology of the characters, including the origin story of Mufasa.

