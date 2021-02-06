| 5.5°C Dublin

The hard lives of Hollywood’s glamour queens

Lana Turner was born 100 years ago next week, and her remarkable life story illustrates the double standards of cinema’s golden age

Actress Lana Turner, who was born 100 years ago on February 8

Paul Whitington

A hundred years ago this Monday, Julia Jean Turner was born in Wallace, Idaho. Her dad was a miner, her 17-year-old mother was practically a minor, and little Julia would be raised in peripatetic poverty. Remarkably, she overcame this unpromising start to become one of Hollywood’s biggest female stars, once some wise studio hack had persuaded her to change her name to Lana.

A story persists that she was spotted buying a drink in Hollywood at 16, and ushered to the nearest film studio, but this legend is hard to verify. We do know that Zeppo Marx, brother of Groucho, Chico and Harpo, introduced her to director Mervyn LeRoy, who signed her for Warner Brothers. She later moved to MGM, where she established herself as one of the great beauties of 1940s Hollywood in films such as Somewhere I’ll Find You and The Postman Always Rings Twice.

She detested being called ‘the sweater girl’ on account of her physique, and struggled to prove that she was a fine actress rather than just a very pretty face. She eventually did so, in Peyton Place and The Bad and the Beautiful, but her colourful private life always overshadowed her professional achievements.

