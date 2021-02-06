The hard lives of Hollywood’s glamour queens

A hundred years ago this Monday, Julia Jean Turner was born in Wallace, Idaho. Her dad was a miner, her 17-year-old mother was practically a minor, and little Julia would be raised in peripatetic poverty. Remarkably, she overcame this unpromising start to become one of Hollywood’s biggest female stars, once some wise studio hack had persuaded her to change her name to Lana.

A story persists that she was spotted buying a drink in Hollywood at 16, and ushered to the nearest film studio, but this legend is hard to verify. We do know that Zeppo Marx, brother of Groucho, Chico and Harpo, introduced her to director Mervyn LeRoy, who signed her for Warner Brothers. She later moved to MGM, where she established herself as one of the great beauties of 1940s Hollywood in films such as Somewhere I’ll Find You and The Postman Always Rings Twice.

She detested being called ‘the sweater girl’ on account of her physique, and struggled to prove that she was a fine actress rather than just a very pretty face. She eventually did so, in Peyton Place and The Bad and the Beautiful, but her colourful private life always overshadowed her professional achievements.

Lana Turner married seven times, impressive even by Hollywood standards, but her taste in men was terrible, and in 1957 she had the great misfortune to enter the orbit of Johnny Stompanato, a minor mobster who craved celebrity. He was an abusive bully and, on April 4, 1958, Turner’s 14-year-old daughter Cheryl, fearing for her mother’s life, killed him with a kitchen knife.

Throughout her eventful life, Turner battled depression and financial ruin but managed to keep herself afloat. Gossip columnists, for whom she was a goldmine, made fun of her many disastrous marriages and liaisons, but perhaps did not realise that her father had been murdered when she was nine, an event that scarred her deeply. But then in golden age Hollywood, women were always held to a different standard.

If male actors gadded about, everyone smiled indulgently or looked the other way; if an actress was sexually active, she was a tramp. If an actor kicked up about a bad script, he had spirit; if a woman did, she was difficult.

Throughout the golden age, although stars such as Turner, Barbara Stanwyck, Rita Hayworth and Ava Gardner had at least as much box office appeal as their male counterparts, they were paid significantly less, and if they rebelled or attempted to forge independent careers, retribution could be swift.

The studio system was the problem: it tended to process young women as though they were cattle, preening and pushing them into some idealised male idea of perfection. Just look at Lana Turner’s pal Judy Garland.

The pair bonded on the set of the 1941 film Ziegfeld Girl and remained close friends for life. By that stage, Garland, then just 19, had been pushed through MGM’s child-star wringer, told she was fat and ugly, put on diets and forced to wear caps on her teeth and rubber discs to reshape her nose. They even gave her amphetamines to keep her awake during long shooting days: little wonder then that Garland suffered with addiction and body issues for the rest of her short, spectacular life.

Rita Hayworth, another huge star of the 1940s, grew tired of being bullied by Harry Cohn at Columbia Pictures, and pigeonholed into making dodgy romances. Hollywood erupted in hypocritical fury when she began an affair with the married Muslim prince Aly Khan, but of course her biggest sin was getting old. She had a drink problem, and when she began to show her age, she was cast aside.

So was Veronica Lake, the luminous star of Sullivan’s Travels and The Blue Dahlia, who was apparently difficult to work with and dubbed ‘Moronica Lake’ by one particularly ungallant co-star. I wonder if she’d have been so uncharitably treated if she had been a man. Lake wasn’t even 30 when Paramount Studios dropped her: she died drunk and destitute in 1973, at the age of 50.

Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman led a charmed life in Hollywood through the 1940s, working with Alfred Hitchcock and Leo McCarey and starring in such unforgettable films as Gaslight, Spellbound and Casablanca. But following her extramarital affair with Italian director Roberto Rossellini she was banished by Hollywood’s selectively puritanically moral guardians, and spent the rest of her life in Europe. A familiar hypocrisy was at play: Bergman’s Casablanca co-star Humphrey Bogart, for example, had been married three tempestuous times before he met and fell in love with Lauren Bacall, a 19-year-old actress 25 years his junior. They lived happily ever after, it has to be said.

Fans of It’s a Wonderful Life have a special place in their hearts for Gloria Grahame, who so memorably portrayed Bedford Falls’ kind-hearted town flirt Violet Bick. She had been groomed for stardom by her mother, and played femmes fatales and gangsters’ molls in classic film noirs such as The Big Heat and In a Lonely Place. Over time, Grahame grew obsessed with perfecting her appearance, but plastic surgery couldn’t save her from the scrapheap once she passed 30.

Bette Davis had come of age earlier than Grahame, Bergman, Lake and Turner. But she was still a huge star through the 1940s, a supreme actress in her prime. She was unafraid to take on directors and studio bosses, and as she entered her 40s, her enemies were waiting in the long grass. Forced into making a string of stinkers at Warner Brothers, Davis bounced back with possibly her greatest performance in the 1950 classic All About Eve.

After that, however, the critics rounded on Bette, her box office allure faded and she was declared a Hollywood has-been. Film work dried up, and Davis turned to the theatre for a while before joining forces with her sworn and mortal enemy Joan Crawford in the 1962 guignol classic Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?. Davis was tough, so was Crawford: then again, you had to be to survive.

Katharine Hepburn’s film career almost ended before it started. The 1938 screwball comedy Bringing Up Baby is now rightly considered a minor masterpiece, but it bombed at the box office and, as Hepburn’s co-star Cary Grant was then hugely popular, she got the blame. Labelled “box office poison” by the Independent Theatre Owners of America, Hepburn bought out her contract with RKO and left Hollywood for a time to look for theatre work.

When she came across Philip Barry’s new play The Philadelphia Story, she cannily bought the rights, and would only agree to let MGM make a film version if she got the plum part of society heiress Tracy Lord. At a stroke, Hepburn had resurrected her career and gained independence from the studio system, an achievement she would always be resented for.

Lucille Ball struggled long and hard to forge a career in Hollywood. The likeable female lead of many a breezy romcom, she earned the dubious accolade of ‘Queen of the Bs’, and was forced to supplement her income with radio and theatre work. But in 1951 she and her-then husband Desi Arnaz created a TV sitcom called I Love Lucy, starring Ball as a young housewife obsessed with showbusiness. It was a huge hit, and by the early 1960s, Lucille was the head of a thriving and influential TV production company.

But Ball and Hepburn were the exception rather than the rule, actresses tough and talented enough to reinvent themselves once the male gaze had drifted elsewhere. Life was much tougher for most of the great female stars of the 1940s and 50s, who more often than not found themselves suddenly and permanently forgotten.