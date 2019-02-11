Bafta winners Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz have been hailed as LGBT heroes after proclaiming their support for the community on the red carpet before Sunday’s awards show.

Bafta winners Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz have been hailed as LGBT heroes after proclaiming their support for the community on the red carpet before Sunday’s awards show.

The Favourite’s Weisz and Colman back gay rights on Baftas red carpet

Twitter user @lgbtdisney, a 19-year-old called Grace from Liverpool, asked the pair to voice their support into a camera outside the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night before they were both commended for their roles as lovers in period drama The Favourite.

“Rachel and Olivia are so lovely and I love their friendship,” Grace told the Press Association.

“What gave me the idea was because Rachel always talks about kissing Olivia with such joy.”

The videos have been shared thousands of times across the social network.

RACHEL SAYING GAY RIGHTS AND HUGGING ME pic.twitter.com/4F9xLC7VQw — gay rights! grace (@Igbtdisney) February 10, 2019

HERES THE BOTH TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/awjTsLxoc6 — gay rights! grace (@Igbtdisney) February 10, 2019

Weisz didn’t initially realise the quote was for a video but came back to take part, said Grace.

She continued: “Olivia followed closely behind and Rachel was all giddy telling Olivia about the gay rights video I had her do. Then I asked Olivia if she would too and she was super excited to do so.

“I was expecting the video to go around but I didn’t expect it to go this far.

“I’m so happy reading all the replies from fans about it being excited over it just as much as I am.”

Hundreds of Twitter users praised the actors as well as @lgbtdisney for standing up for gay rights.

wow. Just. Wow. The favorite women just keep on FFEEEDDDINGG https://t.co/YkFc4rAjbS — tharleys (@tharleys) February 10, 2019

THE QUEEN HAS SPOKEN https://t.co/EDAlYOVvzn — joanne (@starksyonce) February 10, 2019

yes girl!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🌈🌈🌈🌈 scousers get things DONE — 𝚕𝚊𝚞𝚛𝚊 🌈 (@dykeweisz) February 10, 2019

Go Grace! 🏳️‍🌈🙌🏻 — Gary Buxton (@GaryBuxtonMBE) February 10, 2019

i'm just watching this over and over again and grinning to myself — Connie Glynn (@connieglynn) February 10, 2019

The Favourite, in which royal courtiers Weisz and Emma Stone compete for the affections of Colman’s Queen Anne, picked up seven Baftas including best British film, as well as accolades for its writing and design.

The film is nominated for six Oscars as well as outstanding film at the GLAAD Media awards, which honour the best representations of the LGBT community in film and television.

Press Association