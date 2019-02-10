The Favourite named outstanding British film at the Baftas

The Favourite has got off to a winning start at the Baftas by collecting the outstanding British film prize at the star-studded ceremony.

The first gong of the night was collected by the film’s director Yorgos Lanthimos, who said: “Thank you so much, thank you Bafta, it’s a great honour… this film took 20 years to make – I contributed to the last 10”.

He also thanked actresses Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz saying: “Of course the three leading ladies that I couldn’t be more proud of”.

Yorgos Lanthimos (Ian West/PA)

The film also collected the best production design prize and best make-up and hair.

The animation category was won by Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, with writer Phil Lord saying: “We share this with 800 other filmmakers and maniacs who worked really hard to try to break new ground and take animation in new directions, all because we wanted to make a film worthy of Miles Morales, and I hope this encourages other people to do the same.”

Free Solo, a film about the first person to climb El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without ropes, was named best documentary.

The Favourite leads the nominations at the ceremony, with 12 nods.

Press Association