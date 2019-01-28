As Black Panther inched closer to making Oscars history with a win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was a disappointing night for The Favourite and A Star Is Born, which were left empty-handed.

As Black Panther inched closer to making Oscars history with a win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was a disappointing night for The Favourite and A Star Is Born, which were left empty-handed.

The Favourite, A Star Is Born, BlacKkKlansman snubbed at SAG Awards as Black Panther wins big

Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, in which he stars as an alcoholic fading country star opposite Lady Gaga’s aspiring singer-songwriter, led the nominations with four nods but failed to collect any of them.

Cooper was nominated in the leading actor category but lost out to Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody, while Gaga missed out on the leading actress prize in favour of Glenn Close for The Wife.

Glenn Close receives the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/DEKa8BsYf2 — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 28, 2019

Sam Elliott, who was nominated in the supporting actor category, was usurped by Mahershala Ali for Green Book, while the cast lost out in the ensemble category to Black Panther.

The Favourite, which received nominations for leading actress Olivia Colman and supporting stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, failed to receive any prizes, as did BlacKkKlansman, which had also been in the running for three.

The Spike Lee movie was nominated for leading actor for John David Washington, supporting actor for Adam Driver and best ensemble, but lost in all categories.

.@ItsRamiMalek takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/qXrSTBZxTH — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 28, 2019

There were also significant snubs in the television categories, with The Handmaid’s Tale, Barry and The Kominsky Method failing to collect any prizes, despite receiving three nominations each.

Meanwhile, it was better news for Black Panther. Star Chadwick Boseman hailed the film’s effect on the industry saying the cast knew they had “something special that we wanted to give the world”.

Lady Gaga, left, and Ricky Martin (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Glenn Close was among the winners at the SAG Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Emma Stone arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Gemma Chan arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Amy Adams (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Glenn Close, left, and Gabrielle Carteris, executive vice president of SAG-AFTRA (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Mahershala Ali with Adams (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Lady Gaga arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Lady Gaga arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Elisabeth Moss arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Danai Gurira arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Amy Adams arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Alison Brie arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Sandra Oh arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Emily Blunt arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Chris Pine arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Margot Robbie arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Alan Alda arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Rachel Weisz arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). John Krasinski, right, embraces Emily Blunt (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Emma Stone, left, and Amy Adams embrace (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Emily Blunt and John Krasinski starred in A Quiet Place (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP). A Quiet Place star Emily Blunt was a surprise winner at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Glenn Close, left, and Bradley Cooper (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Sterling K Brown, from left, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Michael B Jordan, and Andy Serkis pose with the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for Black Panther (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Lady Gaga interacts with fans at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Giancarlo Esposito, from left, Hugh Grant, and Anna Elisabet Eberstein arrive at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP).

He and the rest of cast collected the award for an outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGs).

The film is the first superhero movie to win the best ensemble prize.

.@theblackpanther takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture! #sagawards 🎭



Great and moving speech from @chadwickboseman 💪 pic.twitter.com/Nw2UGbs712 — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 28, 2019

Taking to the stage, Boseman said: “Well I’ll be, I didn’t think I was going to have to speak.

“And this cast, this ensemble that when I think of going to work every day and the passion and the intelligence, the resolve, the discipline that everybody showed…

“I also think of two questions we have received during multiple publicity runs, one was, did we know that this movie was going to receive this kind of response, was it going to make a billion dollars and was it still going to be around during awards season?

“And the second question is has it changed the industry? Has it actually changed the way this industry works? How it sees us?

“And my answer to that is…to be young, gifted and black.

Sterling K Brown, from left, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Michael B Jordan, and Andy Serkis pose with the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for Black Panther (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Because all of us up here know what it’s like to be told there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young gifted and black.

“We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on.

“We know what it’s like to be the tail and not the head, to be beneath and not above and that is what we went to work with every day.

“Because we knew that we had something special that we wanted to give the world. That we could create a world that exemplified a world that we wanted to see.

He added: “It’s a pleasure to be celebrated by you, to be loved by you. One thing I do know, did it change the industry, you can’t have a Black Panther now without a 2 on it.”

Letitia Wright, who stars in the film and has been treading the boards in The Convert at the Young Vic Theatre, tweeted her congratulations to her cast members.

My black panther family, congratulations!

Praises go up to God always.

Very grateful for the love and support always #sagawards



Young.Gifted & Black ✊🏾 https://t.co/f14RMQS3oS — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) January 28, 2019

Also, an emotional Glenn Close paid tribute to her grandmother after picking up the best actress prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Close was recognised for her role as a spouse living in the shadow of her acclaimed novelist husband in The Wife, in which she stars alongside Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce.

Close, 71, said the film was made before the #MeToo movement rose to prominence but its theme of a woman being unable to achieve her full potential proved to be prescient.

Glenn Close was among the winners at the SAG Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Speaking backstage at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, she said: “When we made this film, the #MeToo movement didn’t even exist.

“And to have it come out, to talk about the women, like my mom, who – feminism was not in their sensibility. I’m wearing my grandmother’s wedding ring because I found out after she died that the one thing she wanted to be was an actress.

“And she never would’ve been allowed to do that, she was not allowed to do it. And so I feel like I’m fulfilling her dream.”

In The Wife, Close plays Joan Castleman, the beleaguered spouse of brilliant author Professor Joseph Castleman.

While travelling to Stockholm for him to pick up the Nobel Prize, Close’s character questions whether sacrificing her career for her husband’s was worth it.

Close said it was “gob smacking” to see the audience’s reaction when the film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and that “every single nuance” of the on-screen performances was registered.

She said: “I’m still kind of astounded by it. I chose it very subjectively, I’ve never played a character like this before.

“I think the power of the story is because it’s very specific, it’s about a certain marriage, a very complex relationship and I think the more specific and powerful you can make that relationship, the more people will be moved by it, the more baggage they will be able to bring to it and leave the theatre and think, ‘I’m going to ponder myself’.”

Glenn Close, won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Close, who during a glittering career has starred in films including Fatal Attraction, Reversal Of Fortune and 101 Dalmatians, called for “empathy and understanding” as she collected her prize on Sunday.

The awards are administered by the SAG-AFTRA actors union, which Close said she is “proud” to be a part of.

The prize continues a stellar run for Close, who this awards season has already picked up a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for The Wife.

She tied the latter with A Star Is Born’s Lady Gaga. Close is also nominated for a best actress Oscar at next month’s Academy Awards.

Her nomination for The Wife is her seventh, though she has never won.

Read more: Caught on camera: Five behind the scenes moments from the SAGs

Here is a full list of winners:

– Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

BLACK PANTHER DOES IT! They take home the Actor®#sagawards pic.twitter.com/zZncxS8M6d — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 28, 2019

Black Panther

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Glenn Close (The Wife)

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Emily Blunt accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for “A Quiet Place” (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place)

Television

– Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

This Is Us

– Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel)

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel)

– Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Patricia Arquette (Escape At Dannemora)

– Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Darren Criss (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Press Association