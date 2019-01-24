Jeff Bridges has posted a video of himself as his character The Dude as he hinted at a possible sequel to cult classic The Big Lebowski.

The Dude abides...Could Jeff Bridges be hinting at sequel to The Big Lebowski?

The Oscar-winning actor starred as Jeffrey Lebowski - also known as The Dude - in the Coen Brothers' 1998 comedy noir parody, which became a quotable favourite.

Bridges posted a video of himself in the distinctive cardigan and sunglasses of The Dude, with a sample of The Big Lebowski soundtrack playing in the background.

The star wrote on Twitter: "Can't be living in the past, man. Stay tuned."

Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zL2CLYhGAM — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 24, 2019

The short teaser film shows Bridges smile at the camera after avoiding stepping in shattered glass.

A tumbleweed, which featured in the intro of the first film, then rolls by revealing a date of February 3 2019, which may indicate a major step towards confirmation of a sequel.

There have also been suggestions on social media that the teaser may tie in with the Super Bowl, which takes place on February 3 in the US.

The Big Lebowski is a comic take on noir thrillers, with a convoluted plot revolving around a hapless and hopelessly lazy bowling enthusiast. It also starred Steve Buscemi, John Goodman, Julianne Moore and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Online Editors