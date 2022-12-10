The cursed life of femme fatale Ava Gardner

In 1988, in her mid-60s and partially paralysed by a series of strokes, Ava Gardner contacted an English journalist called Peter Evans. She was living in Knightsbridge, but in relative penury: he had written biographies of Brigitte Bardot and Aristotle Onassis, and she hoped a book about her might prove lucrative for them both. “I either write the book or sell the jewels,” she told him, “and I’m kinda sentimental about the jewels.”

For several months, on the phone and in person, at odd hours of the day and night, Gardner regaled Evans with stories of her life — and what a life it had been. Raised on a southern US tobacco plantation, discovered by chance, Gardner had been married to Mickey Rooney, Frank Sinatra and the bandleader Artie Shaw by the time she reached 30 — always unhappily, as it turned out. Hard-drinking, brutally honest, and far too liberated to fit easily into the straitjacket of Hollywood’s studio system, it was Gardner’s life rather than the films she made that turned out to be her most enduring work of art.

Evans was privy to some hair-raising tales from Gardner’s experiences on film sets, in clubs and the bedrooms of various gentlemen. And, of course, her most juicy recollections involved Sinatra, the great thwarted love of her life. “I miss Frank,” she muttered wistfully during one late-night conversation. “He was a bastard. But Jesus, I miss him.”

There was much more of this dynamite, but the project stalled when she abruptly broke off communications. Sinatra, it seems, disliked Evans, and worried that his ex-wife was airing too much dirty laundry. Gardner died just two years later, and Evans’ book wasn’t published until after his own death in 2012.

“I’m so f***ing tired of being Ava Gardner,” she had told Evans at one point: beauty and fame had cost her dearly, and she ended her days oppressed by her own legend. She was born 100 years ago this Christmas Eve, and lived a life full of contradictions, simultaneously blessed and cursed.

Blessed she was with great beauty, which was evident from an early age. The youngest of seven children, Ava Lavinia Gardner was born on December 24, 1922, in Grabtown, North Carolina. Her parents were poor sharecroppers, who got poorer as Ava grew up. She was close to her parents, though, particularly her father, Jonas Gardner, who died from bronchitis when she was 15: that bereavement hardened her, and helped shape her life.

In 1940, while studying to become a secretary, she paid a visit to her older sister Beatrice, or ‘Bappy’, as she affectionately called her, in New York. Beatrice’s husband, a commercial photographer called Larry Tarr, offered to take a formal photo of Ava to send to their mother as a gift, and was so pleased with the result that he displayed it in his shop window on Fifth Avenue. A scout from MGM saw it, and the 18-year-old Gardner was called to the studio’s Manhattan office for a screen test.

While the cameras rolled, she was asked to walk towards the lens, turn away, arrange some flowers: she was not asked to speak by the talent scout, as her southern accent was so strong, he thought it would be off-putting. The clip was sent to Hollywood, and a famous telegram was returned by studio boss Louis B Mayer. “She can’t sing,” he wrote, “she can’t act, she can’t talk — she’s terrific!” Shortly afterwards, she was offered a contract by MGM, and left for Hollywood in 1941.

Ava, in those early days, was bluntly realistic about her own shortcomings. “There wasn’t a thing I could do,” she said later. “I couldn’t act — I was always the first to be eliminated in high-school plays. I had no training whatsoever, I was just a pretty little girl. But I loved the idea, because I loved movies.”

For three or four years, she was a reliable and glamorous stand-in at MGM, and little more. “I really had very little to contribute,” she remembered, “so I played a lot of hat-check girls, and did mob scenes, extra scenes, dancing scenes, just to have the experience of being on a set. I spent years at that. If the studio wanted a photo to advertise a film, they’d say, ‘Who has a good pair of legs and a good pair of breasts and is pretty and not working?’ And it was always Ava because she was never working.”

Expand Close Ava Gardner received her only Oscar nomination opposite Clark Gable in Mogambo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ava Gardner received her only Oscar nomination opposite Clark Gable in Mogambo

All that changed in 1946, when Gardner was cast as Kitty Collins in Robert Siodmak’s noir thriller The Killers. Burt Lancaster played Swede Anderson, an unlucky ex-boxer who gets mixed up with the mob. More deadly still, though, is Kitty, a siren in satin who lures Swede to his doom. “No retreat from this kind of danger!” roared the film’s trailer, and Gardner was devastatingly handsome as the devious femme fatale.

Siodmak, an old-school tough nut, was so worried about Gardner’s ability to raise her game for a high-pitched climactic scene that he bullied her into showing her emotions. But she was no pushover and always gave as good as she got: “When I lose my temper, honey,” she once said, “you can’t find it any place.”

Her performance in The Killers — cat-like and elegantly sinister — raised Gardner up the MGM totem pole, but casting her would always be difficult. By this stage, the studio had, through speech lessons, all but obliterated her southern accent, and as an actor she would always be strangely reluctant to reveal herself. Insufficiently passive to become one of those compliant 1940s sex goddesses, and too prickly to play good girls in romantic comedies, she mostly played refined women with strangled diction (in films such as Pandora and the Flying Dutchman or Knights of the Round Table) and the odd exotic, such as the biracial character Julie in the 1951 remake of Show Boat.

Video of the Day

In MGM’s hands, this tough, witty, testy woman became a hollow beauty. Only in two or three films did we get glimpses of the kind of actress she might have been — and more on those in a moment — but meanwhile Ava’s private life was making all the headlines.

In 1942, she married Mickey Rooney, who was then a huge star at MGM as the wholesome and honest character Andy Hardy. The real Rooney was unfaithful and self-righteous, and the marriage lasted only a year. After being pursued with doomed enthusiasm by Howard Hughes, Ava married Artie Shaw in 1945, but this one didn’t go any better.

Shaw was an intellectual, a quality Ava admired, and the couple socialised with writers such as William Saroyan and SJ Perelman. Shaw, though, did not expect Gardner to contribute to these lofty conversations, as she told her biographer Peter Evans many years later. “Artie said all I had to do was keep my mouth shut, sit at their feet and absorb their wit and wisdom. But if I kicked off my shoes and curled my feet up on the couch, he’d go bananas. ‘You’re not in the f***ing tobacco fields now,’ he’d scream.”

The great melodrama of Gardner’s life, though, would come courtesy of Sinatra. The couple began an affair in 1949, when he was still married to his first wife, Nancy. When Nancy found out, she locked him out of the house, and he and Gardner married in 1951. From the start, their relationship was passionate and volatile, and they had altogether too much in common. Smoking, drinking, swearing and fist-fighting are not traditionally seen as keys to a happy marriage, and in her conversations with Evans, Ava remembered driving around a desert town with Sinatra, drunk as skunks and firing handguns out the windows.

Expand Close Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner in the 1950s / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner in the 1950s

Gardner helped Sinatra’s career, which was disappearing down the toilet when she met him, and it was she who helped him land the role in From Here to Eternity that transformed his fortunes. But they fought like cats and dogs, not helped by the constant attentions of paparazzi. They separated in 1953, filed for divorce in 1954, but he kept on singing about her in coded form in his famous torch songs, and the pair would remain friends for the rest of their lives. Sinatra managed Gardner’s finances when they became perilous, and paid for her medical bills.

On screen, meanwhile, Ava got to show what she was capable of in two remarkable performances. In the first, John Ford’s Mogambo (1953), she gave a nuanced and wounded portrayal of an American showgirl stranded in Kenya who vies for the attentions of Clark Gable’s big-game hunter with the demure and wholesome Grace Kelly. For Mogambo, Gardner received her first and only Oscar nomination, but didn’t seem too bothered about not winning. She never took herself too seriously.

Her greatest performance of all, though, arguably came in John Huston’s The Night of the Iguana, a 1964 adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ play. Richard Burton was well cast as Lawrence Shannon, a defrocked preacher and nervy drunk who winds up in a hotel on the Mexican coast run by a hardened widow, Maxine Faulk (Gardner). Shannon is drawn to another guest, a sweet and high-minded painter, played by Deborah Kerr. But Maxine knows what Lawrence really wants and accepts his presence in her life with an air of doomed resignation.

“I really brought that broad to life,” she told Evans years later, and perhaps Maxine wasn’t all that much of a reach. Ava had her regrets, but didn’t dwell on them. After Sinatra, she moved to Spain, dated bullfighters, drank with Hemingway and lived life fiercely, to the full. By the time she died, in 1990, she had become irrelevant to modern Hollywood, but was also an enduring legend.