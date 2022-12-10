| -1.7°C Dublin

The cursed life of femme fatale Ava Gardner

Born 100 years ago this Christmas, she may not have been the greatest star Hollywood ever produced, but she is one of its most enduring

Volatile: Gardner in 1945. Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images Expand
Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner in the 1950s Expand
Ava Gardner received her only Oscar nomination opposite Clark Gable in Mogambo Expand

Volatile: Gardner in 1945. Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner in the 1950s

Ava Gardner received her only Oscar nomination opposite Clark Gable in Mogambo

Paul Whitington

In 1988, in her mid-60s and partially paralysed by a series of strokes, Ava Gardner contacted an English journalist called Peter Evans. She was living in Knightsbridge, but in relative penury: he had written biographies of Brigitte Bardot and Aristotle Onassis, and she hoped a book about her might prove lucrative for them both. “I either write the book or sell the jewels,” she told him, “and I’m kinda sentimental about the jewels.”

For several months, on the phone and in person, at odd hours of the day and night, Gardner regaled Evans with stories of her life — and what a life it had been. Raised on a southern US tobacco plantation, discovered by chance, Gardner had been married to Mickey Rooney, Frank Sinatra and the bandleader Artie Shaw by the time she reached 30 — always unhappily, as it turned out. Hard-drinking, brutally honest, and far too liberated to fit easily into the straitjacket of Hollywood’s studio system, it was Gardner’s life rather than the films she made that turned out to be her most enduring work of art.

