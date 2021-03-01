The Crown scores royal triumphs at virtual Golden Globes

Golden Globes winners Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor in a scene from The Crown (Netflix)

The Crown stars Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor were the toast of the virtual Golden Globes as British actors dominated the virtual ceremony.

Corrin won the best actress in a drama TV series prize for her turn as Diana, Princess of Wales, while O’Connor won the best actor prize for his portrayal of Prince Charles.

The show was also named best drama series on a triumphant night for British performers and creatives.

Corrin appeared visibly shocked as her name was called to confirm she had won ahead of co-star Olivia Colman’s turn as the Queen and Jodie Comer’s performance in Killing Eve.

She referred to O’Connor as “my prince charming” and added: “Thank you so much to Diana, you have taught me compassion and empathy beyond anything I could ever imagine.”

O’Connor said he had the “time of my life” working on the show. Addressing Corrin, he added: “You’re extraordinarily talented, funny and a brilliant player of rock, paper, scissors. I love you to bits.”

Congratulations to Josh O'Connor (@JoshOConnor15) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama - The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/l0Dk6xYgfx — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

He finished his speech by calling for a greater awareness of mental health.

Earlier in the ceremony, Britain’s Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor in a drama film for playing Black Panther Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah.

Viewers were initially left in the dark over what he said in his acceptance speech, with technical issues leaving the actor without sound.

“You’re doing me dirty,” Kaluuya said when he eventually returned.

Daniel Kaluuya wins the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/hrZDCk3uwR — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

“We’re here to give ’til we’re empty,” he said, quoting late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

There was soon further joy for another black Briton. John Boyega won best performance by an actor in a TV supporting role for Small Axe.

https://twitter.com/goldenglobes/status/1366220365094137856

Meanwhile, Rosamund Pike won the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical for I Care A Lot.

She said: “I do care a lot, thank you for recognising the dark side of comedy.”

Addressing her fellow nominees, including Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star Maria Bakalova, she said: “In my movie I had to swim up from a sinking car. I think I would rather do that than be in a room with Rudy Giuliani, I salute your bravery.”

Congratulations to Rosamund Pike - Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy - I Care a Lot. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/xDhAD2SYSO — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Bakalova featured in the now-infamous scene in which she poses as a journalist and supposedly seduces Giuliani, the former New York mayor and Donald Trump lawyer.

There was also joy for Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek, as it was named best television series, music or comedy, while star Catherine O’Hara won best actress in a music or comedy TV series.

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler joked about the pandemic and the lack of diversity among Golden Globes voters as they opened a largely virtual ceremony.

The comedians hosted together for a fourth time but in a break from previous years did so from separate coasts.

Congratulations to Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) - Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/AoLVDLGO4c — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Fey was live from the Rainbow Room at the Rockefeller Centre in New York while Poehler presented from the ceremony’s usual home at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The audience inside the venues was made up of essential workers, with the nominees appearing virtually from around the world.

Opening the show, the hosts joked “welcome to the Hunger Games”.

They also addressed the controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) – the group of journalists who vote to decide Golden Globe winners – and its lack of diversity.

The Los Angeles Times reported none of the 87 members is black. Fey said “we all know that awards shows are stupid” but added that even with “stupid things inclusivity is important”.

“You gotta change that. So here’s to changing it,” she said.

Jason Sudeikis won the best actor in a musical or comedy TV series for Ted Lasso, Aaron Sorkin won the best screenplay prize for The Trial Of The Chicago 7, and Pixar movie Soul was named best animated film.

PA Media