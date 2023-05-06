The blockbuster is back: 15 films to see this summer

A new Indiana Jones, Mission: Impossible 7 and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer are among the treats on offer in the coming months

It’s hard to know what to expect from a cinematic summer in these greatly changed post-Covid times, but after a dull few years, there are at least some genuine blockbusters to get excited about. There’s a new Fast & Furious this month, as well as a live action version of The Little Mermaid and a sequel to the acclaimed 2018 animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

In June, Harrison Ford reprises his most famous role with a little help from CGI in a new Indiana Jones adventure; Wes Anderson has a film out; so does Pixar; Jennifer Lawrence is having a go at a romcom and Tom Cruise will single-handedly fill the multiplexes on July 14 with the penultimate instalment in the Mission: Impossiblefranchise.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie ought to be interesting, with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling perfectly cast as Barbie and Ken. And Christopher Nolan returns to the big screen in August with Oppenheimer, a potentially fascinating account of the Manhattan Project and the creation of the atomic bomb. Plenty to look forward to, then.

Blackberry

Jay Baruchel heads the cast of what sounds like an entertaining journey to the heart of BlackBerry, the Canadian smartphone company which once threatened the ubiquity of the iPhone and counted US president Barack Obama among its users. But the arrival of Androids would spell disaster for the brand, which imploded with remarkable speed. Cary Elwes and Glenn Howerton co-star in Matt Johnson’s film, based on Sean Silcoff’s book Losing the Signal. Out on May 12.

A scene from the new Fast & Furious film, Fast X

Fast X

Hokey, much derided but hugely successful at the box office, the Fast & Furious franchise thunders in the general direction of its denouement with this action-packed penultimate adventure. In recent instalments, Dom and the team have been hounded by Charlize Theron’s criminal mastermind Cipher, who, for reasons known only to herself, seems hell-bent on their destruction. Expect loud noises, ludicrously improbable car chases, soulful expressions of brotherhood. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham and Brie Larson co-star. Out May 19.

Fast X trailer: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson join the cast for tenth instalment

The Little Mermaid

Do we need a live-action version of Disney’s classic 80s animated musical? Well, we’re getting one, and in fairness it looks pretty decent if the trailer is anything to go by. Halle Bailey is Ariel, the mermaid princess obsessed with the world above the waves, Melissa McCarthy is well cast as Ursula, the devious sea witch who persuades her to become a human, and Javier Bardem is King Triton, Ariel’s father, who loses his temper a lot. Out May 26.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The 2018 animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is widely considered to be one of the finest superhero movies yet made, combining wit and nuance with a grounded human story and superb animation. So this sequel has rather a lot to live up to. In it, New York teenager Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and his associate Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) encounter more Spider-Men from different dimensions as they deal with a new threat. Out June 2.

Elemental

The latest Pixar animation has a strong look of Soulabout it, and if it’s anything like as good as that 2020 Oscar-winner, it should be worth watching. Peter Sohn, who directed the much-maligned Good Dinosaur, is at the helm for this story based in a city where fire, water, earth and air people all live more or less happily together. And when a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow water guy meet, they discover they have a surprising amount in common. Sounds a bit high concept, but Pixar don’t tend to make many duds. June 16.

Scarlett Johansson in Asteroid City

Asteroid City

Fans of Wes Anderson know only too well what to expect of him — whimsy, and plenty of it. A period drama set in 1955, Asteroid City’s plot revolves around a ‘Junior Stargazer’ convention that draws space lovers and assorted eccentrics to a small desert town. I have to say the cast of this thing is staggering : Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Scarlett Johansson, Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum, Steve Carell, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe and Margot Robbie. Premiering at Cannes. Out June 16.

No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence returns to the big screen after a small hiatus in this promising romcom written and directed by Gene Stupnitsky. She plays Maddie, an Uber driver whose car is repossessed. Desperate for money, she answers a strange Craigslist proposal: two parents have noticed that their academically gifted son has no interest in friendships, or dating women: if Maddie will agree to pose as his girlfriend, they’ll give her a new car. Matthew Broderick and Andrew Barth Feldman co-star in a film that could go either way. Out June 23.

Harrison Ford returns in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

While it is slightly worrying that this is the first Indy adventure not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, James Mangold is certainly no slouch, and Harrison Ford returns to fill the boots that only he can fill — with the aid of some spooky de-ageing CGI. And at least there are Nazis, former ones that is, who have inveigled their way into the Nasa moon project, but may have more nefarious goals. Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Jones’ goddaughter, and Mads Mikkelsen is the principal villain. Could be a laugh. June 30.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise proved he’s still a huge draw at the box office last summer with Top Gun: Maverick, and he could well be one of the heavy hitters in 2023 as well. This, we are solemnly promised, will be the second last M:I movie ever, as Ethan Hunt and his motley crew set out to foil another fiendish attempt to destabilise the western world. Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Rebecca Ferguson reprise their roles, Vanessa Kirby and Hayley Atwell assume new ones, and by this stage you should know by now exactly what to expect with these things — action, and lots of it. July 14.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie

Barbie

The idea of arthouse duo Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig writing a screenplay about Barbie seems a trifle far-fetched, but they’ve done it, and Gerwig is directing what will probably be a jovial takedown of Barbie-world’s antediluvian sexual politics. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling play creepy children’s dolls Ken and Barbie, whose love life will be the focus of a comedy that could work, but might fall flat on its face. Due to be released on July 21.

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy lands his biggest movie role in some time in Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic. He plays Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who managed the Los Alamos laboratory during America’s World War II Manhattan Project, and played a huge part in the creation of the first atomic bomb, a role he would bitterly regret. Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr co-star in a film that ought to be suitably spectacular, as Nolan likes to paint on a large canvas. Out on July 23.

Meg 2: The Trench

In the original Meg, one of the stupidest films in recent memory, a giant prehistoric shark emerged from a hidden trench to cause havoc at a Chinese coastal resort. Before it perished, it had babies! One of them has been held and studied at a Californian oceanographic institute: 70ft long and understandably hacked off, it manages to escape into the open ocean, with rescue diver Jonas Taylor and his team in hot pursuit. Jason Statham heads the cast of a film that should have its tongue firmly in its cheek. August 4.

Haunted Mansion

If you think a film based on a Disney theme park ride is a stupid idea, just look at how much money the crass and charmless Pirates of the Caribbean franchise made. This is not the first time Disney has tried to cash in on the spooky house theme, and this big-budget adventure will hopefully be better than the dire 2003 film starring Eddie Murphy. In this one, a group of strangers get stranded in a creepy old mansion that appears to be haunted, and the presence of Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito and Jamie Lee Curtis among the cast suggests the tone will be broadly comic. Due on August 11.

Gran Turismo

Summer loves a sports drama, and this one at least boasts an original premise. It’s based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the son of an English professional footballer who as a teenager became obsessed with the motor racing video game Gran Turismo. Then he set his sights on becoming a racing driver for real, and against the odds, he succeeded. Gran Turismo, which ought to be action packed, is directed by Neill Blomkamp, creator of District 9, and stars Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Geri Halliwell and Orlando Bloom. August 11

The Marvels

When will the superhero craze finally end? No time soon it seems, and here comes another big-budget sequel, this time to the relatively well-received 2019 adventure Captain Marvel. In that film, Brie Larson played Vers, an alien who falls to Earth and realises she has been here before. Here she teams up with a group of similarly gifted heroes to figure out a mysterious connection. Captain Marvelmade over $1bn at the box office, and Marvel will be hoping this one does similar business. Due out in the autumn.