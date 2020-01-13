The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards in pictures

The Critics’ Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica on Sunday, playing host to a string of memorable moments.

Joaquin Phoenix may be considered the favourite to pick up the coveted best actor gong at February’s Academy Awards after another big win, while Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood was boosted by a best picture gong.

In the TV categories, Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her awards show hot streak while HBO’s bitingly funny Succession was named best drama.

Here are some of the best pictures from the ceremony:

Zendaya was pretty in pink on the blue carpet as she donned a metal breast plate at the Critics’ Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Marriage Story star Laura Dern was one of the night’s first big winners, picking up the award for best supporting actress (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Joaquin Phoenix added another award to his collection as he was named best actor in recognition of his portrayal of a troubled loner in Joker (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Fleabag’s Andrew Scott – dressed in a dashing red suit – was all smiles while accepting the best supporting actor in a comedy series prize (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Ava DuVernay, second left, and the cast and crew of When They See Us, accept the award for best limited series, winning over Chernobyl (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Eddie Murphy enjoyed a night to remember at the Critics’ Choice Awards, having been recognised with a lifetime achievement award before his film Dolemite Is My Name won best comedy (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Two of Hollywood’s most venerated figures – Robert De Niro, left, and Al Pacino – took to the stage together to accept the best acting ensemble award for The Irishman (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Stars of Succession, from left, Sarah Snook, Kevin J Messick, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox celebrated after the show was named best drama (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has enjoyed a glittering 12 months thanks to the success of Fleabag and added another two awards to her collection, including best comedy series (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

A beaming Renee Zellweger accepted the award for best actress for Judy, cementing her position as favourite ahead of the Oscars (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Quentin Tarantino and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood star Julia Butters shared a tender moment after the film was named best picture (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

