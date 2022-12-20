| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The 20 best films of 2022 – ranked

While the film industry did not experience an expected bounce in cinema-going, plenty of gems were produced this year. Here are our top picks

Clockwise from top left: See How They Run, An Cailín Ciúin, Banshees of Inisherin, Nope, Memoria, Vortex, Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, She Said, Nothing Compares and Emily Expand
Nothing Compares focuses on Sinéad O&rsquo;Connor&rsquo;s astonishing early success Expand
Jordan Peele&rsquo;s Nope was the summer&rsquo;s brainiest and most satisfying blockbuster Expand
Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill and Judi Dench in Belfast Expand
Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in She Said Expand
Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Expand
Colin Farrell stars in Banshees of Inisherin Expand
Catherine Clinch as Cáit in An Cailín Ciúin Expand

Close

Clockwise from top left: See How They Run, An Cailín Ciúin, Banshees of Inisherin, Nope, Memoria, Vortex, Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, She Said, Nothing Compares and Emily

Clockwise from top left: See How They Run, An Cailín Ciúin, Banshees of Inisherin, Nope, Memoria, Vortex, Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, She Said, Nothing Compares and Emily

Nothing Compares focuses on Sinéad O&rsquo;Connor&rsquo;s astonishing early success

Nothing Compares focuses on Sinéad O’Connor’s astonishing early success

Jordan Peele&rsquo;s Nope was the summer&rsquo;s brainiest and most satisfying blockbuster

Jordan Peele’s Nope was the summer’s brainiest and most satisfying blockbuster

Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill and Judi Dench in Belfast

Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill and Judi Dench in Belfast

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in She Said

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in She Said

Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Colin Farrell stars in Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell stars in Banshees of Inisherin

Catherine Clinch as Cáit in An Cailín Ciúin

Catherine Clinch as Cáit in An Cailín Ciúin

/

Clockwise from top left: See How They Run, An Cailín Ciúin, Banshees of Inisherin, Nope, Memoria, Vortex, Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, She Said, Nothing Compares and Emily

Paul Whitington

As Covid restrictions lifted in the early months of 2022, hopes were high that cinema-going might rebound in style. There were some big tentpole movies on the horizon, and a backlog of stalled productions should have meant that film lovers were in for a treat. Didn’t quite work out that way though, as public fears about sitting in dark and crowded rooms persisted, and some high profile blockbusters underperformed disastrously.

The watchable but overpraised Top Gun: Maverick was the year’s big success story, proving that Tom Cruise’s star power is undimmed, and Marvel releases like Wakanda Forever, Thor: Love and Thunder and Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did very solid business for Disney. But it was hard work for the smaller fish at the multiplexes this year, and a curious lack of sparkle bedevilled the summer months.

More On Colin Farrell

Most Watched

Privacy