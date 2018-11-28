Tessa Thompson steals the show at Creed II premiere
The premiere was held at the BFI Imax in Waterloo.
Tessa Thompson stole the show at the premiere of the Creed sequel.
The actress stood out in a bright green dress as she walked the red carpet in London.
The floor-length gown featured a high neck and a voluminous skirt, and left Thompson’s shoulders bare.
She wore her hair in a long plait that fell half-way down her back.
The actress was joined at the screening by co-star Brigitte Nielsen, who also made a bold fashion choice.
The 55-year-old wore a black top and a vivid pink jacket with matching pink trousers, which showed off her sleek shape just five months after giving birth to a baby girl.
Other stars at the event included singer Tallia Storm, who twinkled in shimmering silver, and Love Island’s Tyne-Lexy Clarson, who turned heads in over the knee boots and a skimpy dress.
