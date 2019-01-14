Entertainment Movies

Tearful Lady Gaga shares Critics' Choice Awards best actress gong with Glenn Close

It was the second shared prize at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Glenn Close and Lady Gaga shared the best actress prize at the Critics’ Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sandra Oh accepts the award for best actress in a drama series for Killing Eve at the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Claire Foy delivered a rousing speech as she was honoured at the Critics’ Choice Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Claire Foy poses with the #SeeHer award (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Charlize Theron also attended the event ahead of next month’s Academy Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jameela Jamil was among the celebrities on the blue carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Mandy Moore attended the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Christian Bale won the award for best actor in a comedy movie for Vice at the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend arrive at the Santa Monica (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Glenn Close shared the Critics’ Choice Awards best actress prize with Lady Gaga (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Christian Bale and Olivia Colman were among the British winners at the Critics’ Choice Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Ben Whishaw won the award for best supporting actor in a movie/miniseries for A Very English Scandal (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jodie Comer was among the celebrities attending the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga broke down in tears as she shared the Critics’ Choice Awards best actress prize with Glenn Close.

In the second tied result of the night, Gaga won the award for A Star Is Born while Close was recognised for The Wife.

An emotional Gaga revealed her mother and veteran actor Close are “good friends”, adding: “So I’m so very happy she won this this evening.”

In A Star Is Born, Gaga plays an emerging pop star married to Bradley Cooper’s ageing rocker who is battling drink and drug addictions.

Lady Gaga broke down in tears as she shared the Critics’ Choice Awards best actress prize with Glenn Close (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
And Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, dedicated the film to people battling addiction.

She said: “I wanted nothing more to show the truth and power of this very heartbreaking dynamic. The true star of the film is not me; it is bravery and it is perseverance.”

The actress and pop star also thanked first-time director Cooper for being a “magical filmmaker” and a “magical human being”.

She said: “I have never had an experience with a director or an actor like I had with you and I will cherish it forever. You seamlessly were both the love of my life and the man behind the camera.”

Close, 71, repeated her success from the Golden Globes, where she was also named best actress.

The veteran performer paid tribute to her fellow nominees; Olivia Colman, Emily Blunt, Toni Collette,  Melissa McCarthy and Yalitza Aparicio.

She said: “I think I can speak for all of the women in this room: We celebrate each other, and we are proud to be in this room together.”

Gaga also took home the best original song prize for Shallow, the hit track from A Star Is Born.

Earlier in the evening at the star-studded ceremony held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette shared the best actress in a limited series or movie made for television award.

Adams was recognised for Sharp Objects while Arquette won for Escape At Dannemora.

The Critics’ Choice Awards, handed out by the Broadcast Film Critics Association, were hosted by Taye Diggs.

