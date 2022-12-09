Taylor Swift to direct her first feature-length film with Searchlight Pictures

Taylor Swift is to direct her first feature-length film with US production company Searchlight Pictures.

The pop megastar, 32, has written an original script which will be produced by the studio, which has been behind Oscar-winning films such as Nomadland and The Shape Of Water.

Swift has previously tried her hand at directing her own music videos including the multi-award-winning All Too Well: The Short Film.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien starred in the nearly 15-minute video, which was also written by Swift.

The singer-songwriter went on to take home the coveted best video, best longform video and best direction gongs at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for the music video.

This achievement helped her make history as the only solo artist ever to be honoured with two best direction awards following her win at the 2020 award show for the music video of her song The Man.

All Too Well: The Short Film also won best video and best longform video at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) last month.

Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said: “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller.

“It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

Additional details about the film project will be announced in due course.

Swift is an 11-time Grammy winner and the only female artist in Grammy history to win the coveted album of the year award three times.

She recently earned another Grammy nomination for song of the year for the 10-minute version of All Too Well.