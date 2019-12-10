Taylor Swift shares throwback picture from first day on set of Cats

Taylor Swift has shared a throwback picture from her first day on the set of the Cats film.

The pop superstar is playing Bombalurina in the musical, which also features James Corden, Dame Judi Dench and Idris Elba.

After receiving a Golden Globe nomination for best original song for Beautiful Ghosts, her collaboration with Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Swift gave fans a glimpse at her time working on Cats.

The picture, shared with her 123 million Instagram followers, shows her reaching above her head for the knob of a giant door towering above her.

It was captioned: “Throwback to my first day on the set of @catsmovie.

“Basically, Bombalurina is one of those really mischievous cats you see in internet videos who has figured out how to open human doors.”

Earlier, it was announced Swift was getting a permanent figure at Madame Tussauds London.

The star’s likeness will be unveiled on December 13 – which is also her 30th birthday.

Swift, recently named artist of the decade at the American Music Awards, will see her figure take its place in Madame Tussauds music zone next to the likes of Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Adele and Rihanna.

The figure is posed mid-performance and dressed in Swift’s red carpet outfit from the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019, including Rosa Bloom sequin playsuit, Sophia Webster butterfly heels, pink dip-dyed hair and sparkly manicure.

Cats will arrive in UK cinemas on December 20.

