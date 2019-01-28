Taylor Swift has shared new images from the set of the film adaptation of Cats.

Taylor Swift shares images from set of Cats film

The pictures posted on Instagram show the US singer sitting in a trailer wearing a dark jacket with cat hair on it.

“This trailer courtesy of Cats the film. Cat hair on my jacket courtesy of actual cats, Meredith and Olivia,” joked the star.

Swift is playing a character named Bombalurina in Tom Hooper’s film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

The cast of the film, due out next year, also includes Dame Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Sir Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson and James Corden.

Swift’s cats are named after two of the singer’s favourite characters on television – Meredith Grey from Grey’s Anatomy and Olivia Benson from Law & Order: SVU.

Press Association