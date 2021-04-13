Sylvester Stallone is not a member of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club – staff

Sylvester Stallone is not a member of Donald Trump’s private club in Florida, a representative for the actor has said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Sylvester Stallone is not a member of Donald Trump’s private club in Florida, a representative for the actor has said.

Reports in the US suggested the Rocky star had joined the former president’s club, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach.

Stallone was reportedly spotted at the venue after recently moving to the area.

A representative said the 74-year-old was invited to the club but is not a member.

In a statement obtained by the PA news agency, Michelle Bega said: “Sylvester Stallone has never been and is not now a member of Mar-a-Lago as has been falsely reported.

“He was an invited dinner guest at the Club but is not himself a member there.”

I’m simply not a member .. So Keep Punching Folks Sylvester Stallone

Bega said, however, Stallone is a member of the nearby Breakers Palm Beach.

Stallone addressed the reports on social media and said they were “not true”.

“I would like to say to everyone that this never happened,” he said, alongside a picture of the report. “This is just not true. It NEVER ever happened..I mean no disrespect to anyone, I’m simply not a member .. So Keep Punching Folks.”

It was recently announced Stallone will not be appearing in Rocky spin-off Creed III, which Michael B Jordan will direct as well as star in.

Stallone had reprised the role of Rocky Balboa for the first two Creed films.

Mr Trump, 74, has owned Mar-a-Lago since 1985 and made frequent trips to the club while president.

PA Media