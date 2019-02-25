Surprise as EastEnders star Anita Dobson makes Oscars appearance

EastEnders star Anita Dobson looked a world away from Albert Square as she made a surprise appearance at the 91st Oscars in Los Angeles.

The 69-year-old actress entertained fans who caught her sitting beside her husband of 19 years, Queen rocker Brian May, who attended in support of Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Freddie Mercury biopic picked up four gongs, including best actor for Rami Malek’s turn as the late singer.

And Dobson beamed as the cameras panned to her and May, who was a creative consultant on the film.

Fans were quick to note how glamorous she looked.

I just spotted Anita Dobson in the audience at the #Oscars She looks FABULOUS!💜💜💜 #EastEnders #Oscars2019 — Deborah Gilbert (@E20Launderette) February 25, 2019

Anita Dobson is the cutest member of the audience tonight. She is so excited for every winner. — kirb yr enthusiasm (@kirbybourbon) February 25, 2019

Others were pleasantly surprised to see her so far from the fictional borough of Walford in east London.

Anita Dobson is at the Oscars! This year can finish now, nothing is going to top that! — Terry Greene (@Ranceman) February 25, 2019

I'm waiting for someone to say "Thank you to The Academy, to Queen for the music, and to Anita Dobson for just being you" #Oscars #BohemianRhapsody — Sohail (@KingOfSunshine) February 25, 2019

The TV veteran played alcoholic Angie Watts – landlady of the Queen Vic pub – between 1985 and 1988.

Alongside her on-screen husband, “Dirty” Den Watts (Leslie Grantham), she became a fan favourite.

Some British viewers wondered if any Americans would spot the famous face in the crowd.

Anita Dobson at the oscars we are blessed pic.twitter.com/vYrHqcTJnI — heather (@scottishheliza) February 25, 2019

I wonder if American viewers know who Anita Dobson is or whether they think she is simply Brian May’s wife? #AngieWatts #Oscars — Vicky Austen-Perry (@Vicky_Austen) February 25, 2019

The highlight of the night for me so far is the outpouring of love online for Anita Dobson #Oscars — Wayne Power (@PowerWayne) February 25, 2019

I get a genuine thrill every time the camera pans to Anita Dobson. #Oscars — Nicky Bond (@BondieLa) February 25, 2019

Is anyone else super psyched to see Anita Dobson finally at the #Oscars #Oscars2019 ? — Brian K (@brianwkearney) February 25, 2019

Others joked that Dobson’s 1986 number four single Anyone Can Fall In Love would have been a more apt introduction to the Oscars than Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s rendition of Shallow from A Star Is Born.

I'm tremendously disappointed that the #Oscars didn't open with Anita Dobson singing her hit, "Anyone Can Fall In Love". I mean, she was actually there! Missed a trick there, people. https://t.co/FKHpUlDInK — Paul W. (@limeandonion) February 25, 2019

Anyone Can Fall In Love is better than any of the nominated Best Songs #oscars #AnitaDobson — Gillian (@agnetha666) February 25, 2019

Fellow EastEnders star Ben Hardy, who left the show in 2015 after a two-year stint playing Peter Beale, was also in attendance.

The 28-year-old played Queen drummer Roger Taylor in the film.

Press Association